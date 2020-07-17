180 held in surprise Tshwane police raid

Pretoria - Policing authorities in the city yesterday embarked on an intense operation to enforce compliance with lockdown regulations and combat crime. Through Operation O kae Molao, they “invaded” the capital to ensure that people were not continuing to ignore public space regulations, including wearing masks and practising physical distancing. SAPS spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the police were also taking the opportunity to combat all forms of crime taking place during this time. The teams headed out with the aim to also hunt and arrest wanted suspects, raid notorious crime hot spots and ensure motorists were following Covid-19 regulations. The strong SAPS, military police and Tshwane Metro Police contingent started from the Lyttelton Police Station early in the morning.

Motorists and pedestrians were stunned when the police swiftly closed the intersection of the Old Johannesburg Road and Hendrik Verwoerd Avenue for a stop-and-search operation in Sarel Baard. They searched cars and informal traders.

Led by Colonel Nishan Moodley of Sunnyside police and Mavimbela, they targeted Rooihuiskraal and Panorama roads in the Reeds. In that area, they checked that motorists were wearing masks and searched cars.

A group delivery bikers' meeting on the side of the road did not escape the wrath of the law.

A wanted suspect posing as an informal trader selling shoe holders dumped his stock - including illegal cigarettes - and ran for his life.

The police said this was why they raided informal traders to ensure that they were not taking advantage of the lockdown.

Mavimbela said: “We managed to arrest a total of 180 suspects, including two alleged rapists, while 14 were caught for gender-based related offences.

“A further two suspects were arrested following reports of cases of murder, while a man was arrested for allegedly robbing a victim after he had forcefully gained illegal entry into a house. We achieved further success through the arrest of nine alleged bullies who are believed to have been involved in separate cases of assault common.”

Mavimbela said members from the Crime Intelligence Unit also contributed to the successes by arresting five suspects for illegal possession of dagga and drugs. “Such was the intensity that during the execution of a block-and-search at one of the intersections someone who had clearly been selling illicit cigarettes ran away and left the cigarettes behind,” he said.

“I commend all the members of the SAPS, Gauteng Traffic Department and SANDF for the precision according to which the operation was carried out.”

