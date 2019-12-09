1st for Women behind campaign to mark ‘darkness’ of murders of female victims in SA









Chanelle Henning. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Sometimes simply remembering those women and children who died a violent death is not enough. During the 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children, 1st for Women Insurance paid tribute to several murdered women, including some who died in Pretoria and whose deaths made headlines. These include Chanelle Henning, who was gunned down in November 2011, in Faerie Glen, seconds after she had dropped off her son at school. Her killers, who include former Olympic athlete Amrose Monye, are spending their lives in jail. The second is Zanele Khumalo, who was raped and throttled by the father of her unborn baby. Thato Kutumela was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Khumalo in her parental home in Garsfontein. The insurer also paid tribute to 1-year-old Kayla Rawstone, her mother Janine Drennan, and her grandmother Hester Rawstone. The three were forced into the family car at gunpoint as the family left their Sunnyside flat to celebrate Kayla’s first birthday. Their bodies were found the next day in Pretoria North, riddled with bullet holes. Killer William Kekana was meted out several life sentences.

The insurance company is projecting 15 haunting tributes to the victims of brutal murders, rapes and femicides, which it is publishing on social media. The projections were filmed at the exact locations of the crimes and also include other victims such as Hannah Cornelius, who was raped and murdered near Stellenbosch.

Another is Courtney Pieters, who was raped and murdered in Epping Industria, Cape Town.

Casey Rousseau of 1st for Women said violence against women was a dark subject. “It happens in the dark and when it’s not reported, it stays in the dark. When it is, we don’t want to see it, so we push it into the dark recesses of our minds.”

She said: “We live in what our president has called one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman”.

“This is a country where a woman is murdered every three hours and 52420 sexual offences were reported in just 365 days.”

Rousseau said the company was committed to bringing women and child abuse into the light. “It is only with constant illumination that the subject will remain in focus - not just for 16 days, but for 365 days a year, every year,” she said.

On the last day of the campaign tomorrow the full length video paying tribute to some of these women will be projected on to the side of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton. It will form part of the launch by government of the 365 Days of Activism campaign.

