These include Chanelle Henning, who was gunned down in November 2011, in Faerie Glen, seconds after she had dropped off her son at school. Her killers, who include former Olympic athlete Amrose Monye, are spending their lives in jail.
The second is Zanele Khumalo, who was raped and throttled by the father of her unborn baby. Thato Kutumela was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Khumalo in her parental home in Garsfontein.
The insurer also paid tribute to 1-year-old Kayla Rawstone, her mother Janine Drennan, and her grandmother Hester Rawstone. The three were forced into the family car at gunpoint as the family left their Sunnyside flat to celebrate Kayla’s first birthday. Their bodies were found the next day in Pretoria North, riddled with bullet holes. Killer William Kekana was meted out several life sentences.
The insurance company is projecting 15 haunting tributes to the victims of brutal murders, rapes and femicides, which it is publishing on social media.
The projections were filmed at the exact locations of the crimes and also include other victims such as Hannah Cornelius, who was raped and murdered near Stellenbosch.