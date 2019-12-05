Pretoria - The two men arrested for the murder of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana and attempted murder of another member at a party rally were granted bail by the Temba Magistrate's Court today.
Boitumelo Moatlhodi and his co-accused Kagiso Kekana were both granted bail by the court despite the state requesting bail be denied for one of the men.
In granting bail the magistrate highlighted the state's request for Moatlhodi to be denied bail alleging it had a strong case against him and that the investigating officer feared for his life as he had been identified as the killer.
There were also concerns of Moatlhodi allegedly not having a permanent residential address.
No objections were raised with bail being granted for Kekana as the court was informed during the bail application he had co-operated with police and even handed himself over when requested to.