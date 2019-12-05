2 men arrested for murder of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana get bail









LETHABO NKOANA murder suspects Boitumelo Moatlhodi and Kagiso Kekana in the Temba Magistrate's Court. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The two men arrested for the murder of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana and attempted murder of another member at a party rally were granted bail by the Temba Magistrate's Court today. Boitumelo Moatlhodi and his co-accused Kagiso Kekana were both granted bail by the court despite the state requesting bail be denied for one of the men. In granting bail the magistrate highlighted the state's request for Moatlhodi to be denied bail alleging it had a strong case against him and that the investigating officer feared for his life as he had been identified as the killer. There were also concerns of Moatlhodi allegedly not having a permanent residential address. No objections were raised with bail being granted for Kekana as the court was informed during the bail application he had co-operated with police and even handed himself over when requested to.

The magistrate however insisted he would be granting him bail as the officer had failed to provide the courts with evidence of his fears that Moatlhodi would be in danger should he be released out on bail.

He also indicated Moatlhodi's personal circumstances such as the testimony of Charity Mogotsi, the mother OF his friend, who indicated she was willing to let him stay with her upon his release.

Bail was set at R5000 for Kekana and R3000 for Moatlhodi, with bail conditions of both being warned not to interfere with witnesses and for the pair to report to their nearest police station twice a week.

The matter resumes on March 4, 2020.

Pretoria News