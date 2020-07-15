2 to 8 coronavirus infections recorded at Tshwane clinics daily - PSA

Pretoria - Between two and eight coronavirus infections are recorded at various clinics in Tshwane on a daily basis. This was according to Public Servants Association (PSA) spokesperson Olivia Mashigo, who said the surge in infections was a serious concern, especially after three workers were recently killed by the Covid-19. Mashigo said those who were infected were both the general workers and nurses. The facilities that reported most of the positive cases were at social development in Cullinan, Laudium clinic, Stanza Bopape in Mamelodi, Soshanguve-based Kgabi, Boikhutsong and Block BB clinics. Mashigo said: "On a daily basis we are getting reports from our shop stewards that people are getting infected.

She said reports about the coronavirus transmission were also received from hospitals such as Kalafong, George Mukhari and Steve Biko.

She said that in most cases health facilities would be closed overnight for disinfection after a discovery of the virus and opened in the morning.

"Our biggest concern is the clinics because they are small and people use the clinics more than the hospitals,"Mashigo said.

She said that the association was working closely with the Emergency Medical Services, which had reported that in Cullinan the infection rate was rising and that some patients were placed under critical medical care.

Recently, some clinics under the City of Tshwane recorded a number of infections of nurses and other municipal workers.

The affected facilities were Folang, Silverton, Rosslyn and FF Ribeiro at Sammy Marks Square.

Mashigo said: "Whilst it is noted that most clinics in Tshwane have applied measures to ensure that employees’ exposure to Covid–19 is limited and contained, the PSA urges the employer to strengthen its health and safety measures in terms of Covid-19 regulations and occupational health and safety protocols, given the increase in positive cases in the Tshwane district."

The association urged its members to remain safe, wear masks, and observe all Covid-19 regulations.

"The PSA also appeals to facility managers in Tshwane to fast-track the test results of all employees and ensure that buildings are sanitised and deep cleaned on a regular basis and as the need arises,"said Mashigo.

She said the association undertook to engage clinics whenever cases were reported "to improve working conditions and ensure that employees do not continue to work in environments that expose them to the risk of contracting the coronavirus".

"The right to life and safety of employees should at all material times remain the utmost priority during this pandemic," she said.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News