Pretoria - Close to 200 refugees arrested for trespassing at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees office in Brooklyn will appear before court at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.
They will have their trial heard at the prison for logistic and administrative reasons, with their appearances staggered over a number of days. The group face charges of trespassing, but the State has also indicated it will be investigating a case of public violence.
The group had staged a sit-in at the offices after demanding to leave South Africa because of a spate of xenophobic violence that hit Gauteng in September.
Yesterday, only 73 of those charged were in court. They appeared 20 at a time due to space constraints.
Only one person had a legal representative and was able to provide a permanent address.