Schalk Myburgh, 56 and his son, Schalk jr, 32 in court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The father and son duo who drove over and killed a farmer near Brits in 2015 were shown leniency as the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria handed them 22 years each for the murder. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela handed down the sentence against Schalk Myburgh, 56 and his son, Schalk jr, 32. The pair were convicted for driving over Muraga Mavula in December 2015, after he had gone searching for his lost goats in the area with his teenage sons. Both men pleaded not guilty, however, stating it was self-defence after Mavula attacked them. In deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life, Maumela said he had taken into account the fact that the murder was not premeditated and occurred on the spur of the moment.

Secondly that both were first-time offenders and that they were the breadwinners for their families as they were self-employed.

Maumela said he had taken into account that well-known fact that violent crimes in the country were on the rise and the need for criminals to respect the rule of law.

However, he said in sentencing it was important to ensure the courts did not unduly punish offenders as a means to address the scourge.

Schalk senior is to serve 17 years effective imprisonment, with five years to be suspended on condition that he is not involved in a crime in which violence occurs.

His son will serve 19 years imprisonment as only three years were suspended for him, with similar conditions to his father.

The wife and children of Mavula broke down in tears as they expressed having been let down by the judge in his sentence.

