Pretoria - The father and son duo who drove over and killed a farmer near Brits in 2015 were shown leniency as the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria handed them 22 years each for the murder.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela handed down the sentence against Schalk Myburgh, 56 and his son, Schalk jr, 32.
The pair were convicted for driving over Muraga Mavula in December 2015, after he had gone searching for his lost goats in the area with his teenage sons.
Both men pleaded not guilty, however, stating it was self-defence after Mavula attacked them.
In deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life, Maumela said he had taken into account the fact that the murder was not premeditated and occurred on the spur of the moment.