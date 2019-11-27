The 251 children had died between 2014 and 2018, 13 of them alongside their mothers or grandmothers.
DA provincial spokesperson on community safety Refiloe Nt’sekhe said she was “deeply concerned” by the statistics.
“Furthermore, 131210 gender-based violence cases have been opened at various police stations around Gauteng from 2014 to 2018.”
From those cases only 44522 arrests had been made and 9786 convictions registered.
“It is worrying that many cases have been opened but the arrest and conviction rates are very low. It is high time that cases of gender-based violence are prioritised to ensure justice for the victims.”