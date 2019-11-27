251 children in Gauteng die as result of Gender-based violence









DA spokeswoman Refiloe Nt’sekhe. File photo: (DA) Pretoria - Over four years 251 children died as a result of gender-based violence in Gauteng, with a low number of perpetrators convicted.This was revealed by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko in response to tabled questions in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. The 251 children had died between 2014 and 2018, 13 of them alongside their mothers or grandmothers. DA provincial spokesperson on community safety Refiloe Nt’sekhe said she was “deeply concerned” by the statistics. “Furthermore, 131210 gender-based violence cases have been opened at various police stations around Gauteng from 2014 to 2018.”

From those cases only 44522 arrests had been made and 9786 convictions registered. “It is worrying that many cases have been opened but the arrest and conviction rates are very low. It is high time that cases of gender-based violence are prioritised to ensure justice for the victims.”

Nt’sekhe lamented the lack of specialised units dealing with gender-based violence.

“There are no specialised units within the SAPS that deal solely with gender-based violence; the only way to fight the scourge is through professionalising our police service. We need police officers that are specifically trained to deal with gender-based violence and who have a thorough knowledge of the legislative frameworks for women’s rights and the rights of child crime victims.”

She would be writing to Mazibuko to call for the establishment of specialised units.

With the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign under way, Nt’sekhe called on communities to speak out about gender-based violence “as this social ill has a negative impact on the well-being of all our people”. Advocate Annelize Lourens said such cases needed to be dealt with extremely carefully and with great sensitivity.

Better conviction rates could be obtained by ensuring that evidence was properly collected. Facilities dealing with such cases needed to be established, where victims could receive assistance, including from trauma counsellors and social workers, and undergo tests.

* GET INVOLVED! Share your thoughts on toxic masculinity and how it affects our society via Whatsapp on 074 557 3535. Remember to add #DontLookAway

