The Bulls have made a positive start to their Super Rugby campaign but as coach Pote Human has warned, one game does not make a season. This weekend they face a completely different challenge when they take on the Jaguares in Buenos Aires where they will be looking to overturn a dubious record against the Argentines.

A win against the Jaguares would not only be their first over the South American franchise in their own backyard, but will be an important step in reversing a terrible record playing away from home. The Bulls have won just two of their last 15 games away from Loftus.

We take a look at three key aspects that could help or stunt the Bulls in their pursuit of a second victory in Super Rugby this year.

Handre Pollard

The Springbok flyhalf was one of the standouts for the Bulls and showed immense maturity with his game management in the Bulls’ 40-3 victory over the Stormers last weekend.

His metronomic kicking boot has become one of the major assets for the Pretoria-based team,, while his tactical kicking has also been a strong feature of his game.

Pollard’s last visit to Argentina was not a happy one where he produced a forgettable performance against Los Pumas in the Springboks’ 32-19 defeat in Mendoza.

But if Pollard’s current form is anything to go by, he is expected to relegate that day to a distant memory and turn it into a major positive for the Bulls.

Cornal Hendricks

The former Bok will get his first taste of Super Rugby since a heart condition nearly ended his career and kept him out of the game for nearly four years.

Hendricks made numerous attempts to secure a contract, with the Bulls finally throwing him a lifeline.

He will not only be looking to reward the Bulls for their vote of confidence in his abilities, but he wil also be looking to prove to himself that he still has the ability to play at the highest level.

Last weekend, Rosko Specman showed what a little bit of faith in a player can do when he scored two magical tries on debut.

The Bulls will be hoping the same “hunger” that has driven the Specmagic will drive Hendricks to greater heights against the Jaguares.

Penalties

Although Human praised his charges for a near perfect performance against the Stormers, he bemoaned the number of penalties they conceded.

The Bulls conceded 12 penalties against the Capetonians, while Human said they gave away four in the opening six minutes of that encounter.

This could be a major factor when playing in hostile territory away from home with slippery conditions expected to play a role.