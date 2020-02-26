3D insert in face mask detects TB early









THE face masks have been fitted with a 3D-printed insert. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The University of Pretoria, in partnership with the University of Leicester, has developed a mask that could potentially detect TB early. The mask will revolutionise the way TB is detected through the invention and application of a 3D insert. This new approach has the potential to detect millions of missed infections across the world. Head of the division of infectious diseases at the university, Professor Anton Stoltz, said the finding was particularly important because it made early detection of TB easier and faster. He worked in partnership with Leicester University in the design and printing of the mask. The TB bacterium globally causes a lot of deaths due to infection - more than any other microbe. According to the World Health Organisation, 301 000 people in South Africa fell ill with TB, while 64000 died from it in 2018. “This is a potentially universal solution that can also benefit underprivileged communities, who still struggle with accessing healthcare. In South Africa when it comes to the treatment of TB, we speak of the ‘missing millions’.

“These are the people who have TB, but aren’t aware of it and are not diagnosed. As a result, healthcare professionals can’t get to them,” he said.

Unlike a blood test, which cannot differentiate between active and quiescent TB, the masks provide rapid detection of captured bacteria and offer a more direct potential indicator of infected individuals compared to traditional sputum samples.

TB is usually diagnosed with a blood test, chest X-ray, phlegm sample and in some cases a bronchoscopy, said the professor.

He said often when the symptoms presented, the infection would have been in the body for months, and the person may have infected others.

Stoltz said the trial showed 86.5% of the patients testing positive for TB through the use of the mask, and only 20.5% from sputum - despite all patients being positively tested for TB through sputum at the start, demonstrating the reliability of the mask for achieving consistent results.

“Our researchers worked in conjunction with a research team at the University of Leicester, initially sampling 24 people with confirmed TB over a 24-hour period. “It showed that infectious TB was exhaled and spread when patients were asleep - a breakthrough in our understanding of the disease - demonstrating that a cough may not be required to spread the infection.”

Pretoria News