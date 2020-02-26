The mask will revolutionise the way TB is detected through the invention and application of a 3D insert. This new approach has the potential to detect millions of missed infections across the world.
Head of the division of infectious diseases at the university, Professor Anton Stoltz, said the finding was particularly important because it made early detection of TB easier and faster. He worked in partnership with Leicester University in the design and printing of the mask.
The TB bacterium globally causes a lot of deaths due to infection - more than any other microbe. According to the World Health Organisation, 301 000 people in South Africa fell ill with TB, while 64000 died from it in 2018.
“This is a potentially universal solution that can also benefit underprivileged communities, who still struggle with accessing healthcare. In South Africa when it comes to the treatment of TB, we speak of the ‘missing millions’.