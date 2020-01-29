40 abattoirs recognised for producing safe and healthy meat









A BUTCHER cuts portions of beef in an abattoir. Reuters Pretoria - The MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment, Morakane Mosupyoe, has recognised over 40 abattoirs with certificates and trophies for producing safe and healthy meat according to industry regulations. Mosupyoe was keynote speaker at the Nama e Phepa Awards that took place in Muldersdrift on Friday night, to recognise outstanding abattoir owners. Several abattoir owners from the City of Tshwane were among the recipients of gold, silver and bronze ratings certificates. Mosupyoe said the awards recognised excellence in hygiene, quality and animal welfare practice within abattoirs since 2003. “Over the years, the Gauteng provincial government has found it essential to ensure a competitive advantage for good hygiene practice.

“There have always been those within the industry who have upheld high standards and it is important that the government recognise them.

“They are now able to use this recognition to their advantage when marketing their services and products.

“Most importantly, the awards have put at the centre the right of the customer to have a trusted, simple and reliable method of knowing the level of hygiene and welfare practice within an abattoir, without actually having to visit it,” said the MEC.

A total of 21 abattoirs were rated bronze, 23 were rated silver and four were rated an impressive gold.

Mosupyoe said abattoirs with a score under 60 were not given a rating, even though they still complied with basic hygiene requirements.

“It is through the continuous and resilient partnership that the abattoir industry has with the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development that our veterinary services managed to successfully deal with the listeria outbreak and protect the customers of meat and products of animal origin,” she said.

Rose Ndlovu, and Amos and Grace Sibiya of Sibiya Ngenkomo in Saulsville were overjoyed to represent the city when they were awarded a bronze rating certificate in the low throughput poultry abattoirs category.

Grace said: “This is really going to be such a great year. We are starting on a good note and we are so over the moon.

“This is for our people and everyone who supports us. Safety and quality is very important and we don’t compromise when it comes to that. We are so happy.”

Danie Cornelissen of Renbro Meat Marketing in Roodeplaat Nature Reserve and Temba said he was also very happy to collect silver ratings certificates in the high throughput red meat abattoirs’ category.

Cavalier Beef and Eskort Ltd, who also have branches in the city of Tshwane, were part of the only three abattoirs to receive certificates for gold ratings in the high throughput red meat abattoirs category.

Part of the gold ratings recipients was Chalmar Beef, who also went on to win overall for highest rating in the category.

Pretoria News