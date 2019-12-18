47.5% of international migrants head for Gauteng to settle in province









A file picture of foreign nationals camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees in Tshwane. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - About 47.5% of international migrants settle in Gauteng, according to Statistics SA. Today is International Migrants Day, and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants South Africa said the growing phenomenon could make a positive contribution to development, both in countries of origin and destinations, provided it was supported by the right policies. Its spokesperson, Abigail Dawson, said migrants did not only bring their suitcases when they arrived, but also contributed to economic growth and human development and enriched societies through cultural diversity, knowledge and cultural exchange. “The system is keeping people illegally in the country. The informal economy is largely made up by migrant workers, so there’s a whole lot of contribution that migrants make towards the growth of the economy,” she said. Every person in the country, whether documented or undocumented, had the right to basic needs and should not be deprived of that.

Doctors Without Borders Tshwane hub will today host commemorations in the city, and spokesperson Musa Ndlovu said they would be sharing the journeys and experiences of migrants through song, food and dance.

“It is also a day to acknowledge cultural richness and diversity that migration creates. We celebrate our differences along with the experiences that unite us on this day we shine the light on diverse cultures by sharing stories that showcase individual identities as well as experiences that unite us,” Ndlovu said.

The organisation aimed to provide a safe space and assistance to all migrants, refugee seekers and stateless people regardless of country of origin or any other criteria.

Most unskilled immigrants were creating jobs for themselves, said Ndlovu, and they could in return help by creating jobs. He added that the xenophobia mentality stemmed from hate and had no place in the country.

Pretoria News