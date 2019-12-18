Today is International Migrants Day, and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants South Africa said the growing phenomenon could make a positive contribution to development, both in countries of origin and destinations, provided it was supported by the right policies.
Its spokesperson, Abigail Dawson, said migrants did not only bring their suitcases when they arrived, but also contributed to economic growth and human development and enriched societies through cultural diversity, knowledge and cultural exchange.
“The system is keeping people illegally in the country. The informal economy is largely made up by migrant workers, so there’s a whole lot of contribution that migrants make towards the growth of the economy,” she said.
Every person in the country, whether documented or undocumented, had the right to basic needs and should not be deprived of that.