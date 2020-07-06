5 suspects who allegedly defrauded UIF of R5.7m granted bail

Pretoria - The five suspects arrested for defrauding the Unemployment Insurance fund of R 5.7 million intended for workers impacted by the Covid-19 national lockdown have been granted bail by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Tshepang Phohole, Taetso Zulu, Tsietsi Mojela, as well as Itumeleng and Tebogo Masoko appeared in court this afternoon for their formal bail application after they were arrested over the weekend. According to authorities, the funds meant for about 1 400 Unemployment Insurance Fund beneficiaries were allegedly fraudulently transferred to an employee (Phohole) of the labour brokerage firm, CSG Resources. The fraudulent transaction was only noticed after the fund approved the payment. The money was then rapidly dispersed to Phohole’s family and business associates over the course of five days.

The accused along with his girlfriend, step-father, sister and brother-in-law stand accused of fraud, an alternative count of theft and multiple counts of money laundering.

The state did not oppose bail but argued the amounts be set to R30 000 each, taking into account the large sums of money involved, that the funds were distributed with the intent to hide it from the authorities and that it was planned out.

Since the arrests police have been able to recoup about R3.1 million along with some of the "flashy" items purchased and frozen the various accounts used by the family.

Some of these items include a Range Rover Evoque purchased for R310 000, a VW Gti worth R154 900, two more VW polos and a Nissan Minibus taxi to the tune of R571 000.

The shopping spree didn’t end there as the family also allegedly purchased tombstones for R40 200, building material worth R67 277, as well as car wash equipment for R52 000.

The courts however granted the accused bail of R5 000 each with conditions not to leave the country, interfere with investigations and more importantly not to touch or move the goods bought with the fraudulent money.

The matter has been postponed to September 7 for further investigation.

Pretoria News