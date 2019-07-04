EMILY ZAWE, who was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, surrounded by members of her family.

Pretoria - Not even 55 fractured and broken bones can break 16-year-old Emily Zawe’s determination to improve her writing skills and study the arts. While other teenagers worry about the latest trends and gadgets, Zawe watches her every move in order not to injure herself unintentionally.

This is because Zawe was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta at only 18 months of age. Also referred to as brittle bone disease, it’s a lifelong genetic disorder that causes her bones to break very easily - anything as simple as a fall is dangerous to her.

There’s no cure for the disease and it can affect all races and sexes equally.

Zawe said she experienced most of her injuries as a toddler as she was naturally active and curious, and not fully understanding of her condition.

“Anything from a slight trip or bump could cause me serious injury. I think it’s got to a point where sometimes it takes a while to notice that I have broken a leg or something, as I become numb to the pain.”

However, the bubbly teenager isn’t letting her condition to lower her spirits, even after she was dealt another blow when in April she was diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Zawe, who is in Grade 10 at Clapham High School, has her teachers praising her.

Despite missing a lot of school due to her condition, she was awarded the Human Rights Ambassador Award for her poetry in February.

“I started writing poetry in Grade6. I was feeling isolated from my peers because of my condition and the constant bullying I had to endure. But once my mother and teacher saw my writing they were surprised and encouraged me to keep at it.

“Writing allows me to express everything I feel inside, so when I was told of the award I was scared - doubted I would even get it, because everyone talks about feminism but I guess it was good after all.”

Her recent diagnosis has reduced her ability to walk to a point that she is mostly in a wheelchair, especially at school. She now needs a specialised wheelchair that can support her motion - which her parents simply cannot afford.

Zawe undergoes treatment at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, and the medical expenses are another challenge the family battles with, her mother Tamara Zawe said.

They owed the hospital a lot of money for Emily’s treatment as they were above the threshold that allowed her to receive medication and treatment for free.

“There’s a misconception that Steve Biko is free, but it’s not. I am employed, but having a child with a specialised illness is not easy, so I am grateful to those who try to help us.”

Tamara said she also ran a Facebook page to assist her raise funds to help the family.

She said that even though many encouraged her to home school Emily, she hated going that way as it would mean having to separate her child from normal schooling, hence her wish was for Emily to get a specialised wheelchair.

“Home schooling is expensive and I don’t want her to be excluded any further. I want her to be and feel empowered and attend school, but who will push her?

“We can’t put children into specialised schools because they aren’t going to work in specialised work environments. Emily was raised with a community of people and all we want is for her to keep her spirits up.”

