Police Major-General Zephania Mkhwanazi addresses a large crowd of concerned stakeholders. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - A total of 634 Nigerian nationals voluntarily asked to leave South African at the height of recent attacks and the looting of shops of foreign nations in Pretoria and other parts of the country. This was said by police major-general Zephania Mkhwanazi who delivered an attention grabbing presentation to a crowd at the Saint George Hotel. Mkhwanazi was a panelist during a dialogue organised by the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Right Commission. The objective was understanding conflict between locals and foreign nations as a threat to democracy and social cohesion. The crowd was surprised and stunned to learn that of the 13 people who lost their lives prior to and during these attacks, nine of the deceased were actually South African citizens.

This was compared to one from Malawi, one from Zimbabwe and two others who were still unknown and could be from any country, including South Africa.

Mkhwanazi was speaking in front of a crowd comprised of numerous community leaders including religious people, government officials from the departments of labour and home affairs, StatsSA, academics and the African Diaspora Forum.

In the process, he said, of the 714 persons arrested, 23 of them were confirmed as foreign nationals.

There were 144 public violence cases registered and 286 shops looted, he enlightened the crowd.

Mkhwanazi said despite all that happened, the South African police could not conclude the attacks and looting as xenophobic action.

He said this was unless someone could present to them another meaning for xenophobia.

He said the violence and attacks were often unplanned and circumstance to something that happened.

In other instances, foreign national shop owners were attacked because two children died after eating sweets from their shop.

In Pretoria, he said: “attacks on foreign nationals and looting of businesses started immediately after the death of a taxi driver (by an alleged foreign national drug dealer).

"While in Johannesburg the burning of three people inside an abandoned building resulted in attacks on foreign nationals and looting of businesses.”

He said the problem of attacks on foreign nationals is a daily fight of scarce resources experienced by communities, especially from those who are poor and vulnerable.

“Everytime there is an incident, communities start to loot.

"Until problems such as poverty, inequality, and unemployment are resolved, the threat of attacks on foreign nationals and looting remains a possibility,” Mkhwanazi explained.

The commission that was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to engage communities and start programmes to teach South Africans about social cohesion while also seeking to understand the problem and make a recommendation to parliament.

Mkhwanazi recommended programmes to discouraged locals about crimes and enlightening them about its impact internally and externally. He said the police should also deal with law enforcement without fear and favour.

