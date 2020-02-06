75th anniversary of the birth of Bob Marley









Bob Marley. Picture: AP Pretoria - This year marks the start of a new decade with all the excitement and anticipation that such a milestone brings. For the lovers of reggae music in Jamaica, on the African continent and the world over, the month of February is significant for the celebration of the rich cultural history of this genre. February 6, 2020 (today), marks the 75th anniversary of the birth of Robert Nesta Marley, lovingly known to all as Bob Marley, and during this month, the government and people of Jamaica will welcome visitors from the world over for the 13th staging of Reggae Month activities. Many South Africans will also remember that August this year will mark the 56th anniversary of the birth of reggae icon and son of the soil Lucky Dube, who holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans and Jamaicans as he was the first African reggae superstar to perform on the island. A talented and prolific artist, Dube released 22 albums in three languages and although he is no longer with us in person, his spirit remains vibrant and alive through his music and that of his offspring Nkulee Dube.

In 2008, the government of Jamaica officially proclaimed February as “Reggae Month” as a means of shining a spotlight on Jamaica’s musical history and heritage while paying homage to the icons whose talent and expertise laid a solid foundation for the art form.

The annual celebration has been a huge success, attracting on average some 40000 people each year.

Reggae is also renowned as a music of love which seeks to encourage unity and peace.

To this day, the well-known lyrics of One Love, one of Marley’s seminal works which was named by the BBC as the Song of the Millennium, continues to evoke a palpable feeling of togetherness whenever it is played and whatever the setting.

The value of reggae as a musical genre was recognised in a very special way at the international level when, in November 2018, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) voted to include reggae music on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In doing so, Unesco acknowledged that reggae music had contributed to: “the international discourse on issues of injustice, resistance, love and humanity”

According to Unesco, this underscored that reggae as an art form was “at once cerebral, socio-political, sensual and spiritual. The basic social functions of the music as a vehicle for social commentary, a cathartic practice, and a means of praising God have not changed and the music continues to act as a voice for all”.

Those who have visited the island for previous Reggae Month celebrations will be happy to hear that some of their old favourites, including the ever popular Reggae Wednesdays, Reggae Films in the Park and the Grounation Series, will be back in full force this year and as usual, the activities will begin with a church service.

Those who wish to explore the academic side of the discussions on reggae may be interested in the Bob Marley Lecture, the Reggae Music Symposium or the Jamaica Music Conference.

Sports enthusiasts and, in particular, fans of Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell should take note that a statue in his honour will be unveiled as part of Reggae Month celebrations.

As representatives of the government of Jamaica in Pretoria the Jamaican High Commission wishes to encourage everyone to Come Ketch Di Riddim and make a plan to visit Jamaica for Reggae Month 2020.

You will be glad you did, for in the words of Bob Marley, “one good thing about music, when it hits, you feel no pain”

* Angella V Comfort is the High Commissioner of Jamaica in South Africa.

