945 title deeds handed over to beneficiaries in Soshanguve









Acting MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA Tasmeen Motara hands over a title deed to Soshanguve resident Johanna Sithole. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Residents of Soshanguve went to bed with relieved minds knowing that they now owned the homes they were living in. Acting MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA, Tasmeen Motara, handed over more than 945 title deeds to identified beneficiaries of Extension 6 and 10 in Soshanguve yesterday. The title deeds hand over was part of the provincial government’s bid to ensure that Gauteng residents who were previously disadvantaged were given proof of ownership of their properties. Shai Ramidikela who was one of the homeowners who received their title deeds said he was very excited that his family was secured. “I have been waiting for this moment for over five years and now that I have received the title deed I can rest knowing that nobody can take my home away from me.

"My family is very happy too,” he said.

Yvonne Sithle who fetched the document with her sister and daughter who is just a few months old echoed the same sentiments and said her baby now had a place she could call home.

She said she lived with her mother and sister and could not begin to explain what it meant to have that piece of paper.

Motara told the residents that it was more than just a piece of paper but rather proof that they owned probably the most valuable asset one can have.

She said they were still going to issue more title deeds next week and that the department was to make sure that they complete all their projects quickly.

“We have been waiting for a very long time and some we have lost during the process and we take responsibility for that.

"We need the municipality to come back here and build a school, a clinic, sports facilities and we also want to pay people on time so that we don't kill businesses,” she said.

She warned residents not to sign documents regarding their homes thereafter and urged them to verify information brought forward to them.

With many people facing different challenges and pressures Motara said they don't want our people falling into the trap of wanting to achieve more.

“Even if someone tells you that they are from the bank, the municipality of even the department of Human Settlements get someone to verify that because once you sign it's the end,” she said.

The residents are not allowed to sell their homes for a period of eight years according to law.

Motara also discouraged them from renting out their properties as it could be very risky.

Pretoria News