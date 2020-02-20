Pretoria - Residents of Soshanguve went to bed with relieved minds knowing that they now owned the homes they were living in.
Acting MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA, Tasmeen Motara, handed over more than 945 title deeds to identified beneficiaries of Extension 6 and 10 in Soshanguve yesterday.
The title deeds hand over was part of the provincial government’s bid to ensure that Gauteng residents who were previously disadvantaged were given proof of ownership of their properties.
Shai Ramidikela who was one of the homeowners who received their title deeds said he was very excited that his family was secured.
“I have been waiting for this moment for over five years and now that I have received the title deed I can rest knowing that nobody can take my home away from me.