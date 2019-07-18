Betty and Nolan Pretorius, both 95, are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary after tying the knot at just 24 years old. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Betty and Nolan Pretorius are proof that true love does indeed last a lifetime. The couple, both 95, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this week yes, you calculated correctly, they tied the knot when they were 24 years old.

After a lifetime in Pretoria east, they are now living in a frail care centre in Arcadia.

The Pretoria News caught up with them during a lunch date at the Blue Crane restaurant, organised by their family to celebrate the anniversary of their blessings.

According to their remarkable story, they said they began “dating” at the tender age of just 12 after becoming neighbours, attending the same school and church.

Betty and Nolan Pretorius hold hands.





They spoke fondly of one another during the interview as they reflected on their life together.

“When I joined the Air Force, I went to war, and I wrote to her and she wrote to me,” Nolan said. They spent his home leave together.

“I proposed to her in 1947 and we got married in 1948,” he said.

The couple have three children now all in their sixties: 61, 65 and 67.

He said he could not have asked for a better lifetime partner, and the journey has been nothing but a happy one walked together with no regrets.

“First, you have to be very lucky to meet the right person. “I couldn't have gotten a better partner. We don't smoke and we don't drink, and I love everything about her.”

Betty said their story was a beautiful one to be told.

“What I love about him is that he's got a sense of humour, but he doesn't always show it and I think this is a very good story,” she said.

The couple have had some constants in their life; and one of those is reading the Pretoria News.

“We used to get the Pretoria News from the time we were married and I would buy two copies,” Nolan said.

The couple's son Geoffrey said he had found role models in his parents.

“They have been incredibly good parents and incredibly good role models. I've never heard them argue during my entire life; they would have heated discussions but I've never ever seen any fight or aggression,” he said.

Their nephew, Francois Pienaar, said “My grandfather is one of those amazing storytellers and he's got a vivid memory. He still reads without glasses.

According to the family, Nolan could fly a plane before he could drive a car, and served in Italy and in Northern Africa during World War !!.

They had lunch together to celebrate the amazing couple, surrounded by family, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rudzani Matshili

