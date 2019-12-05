A critical look at 25 years of democracy









PANELLISTS Temba Dlamini of the National Planning Commission; Thulani Masilela of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; journalist Karima Brown; Professor Steven Friedman of the University of Johannesburg and Rudi Dicks of the Presidency discuss the report ‘Towards A 25-Year Review, 1994-2019’. Val Boje Pretoria - As 25 years of democracy in South Africa draw to a close, the government has released a review of achievements and shortcomings in fulfilling its mandate for social and economic transformation. The idea of “Towards a 25-Year Review, 1994-2019”, a project which took 18 months to complete, is that it form a basis for discussion of future development in reaching the goal of an equal, safe and prosperous country in the next 25 years. Themes include nation-building, social cohesion, gender, social wage, human capital, health, education, the environment, economic transformation, land reform, spatial planning, infrastructure and crime and justice. The review was the topic of a panel debate hosted by the National Press Club in Pretoria yesterday. Introducing the discussion, deputy secretary of the National Planning Commission Dr Kefiloe Masiteng said that as with a person who reached the age of 25, it was a time to know who you are, what challenges you face, and make critical decisions about your future.

Thulani Masilela of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and the project manager, said as the title suggested, the review was not a final account of what had happened in the past 25 years, but forward-looking.

It celebrated the achievements of a democratic South Africa but was also hard-hitting about the weaknesses and missed opportunities, and offered suggestions of possible interventions.

Evidence presented in the review shows circumstances have improved for many people who were previously disadvantaged and disenfranchised, and politically, economically and socially excluded, said Masilela.

Access to education, health and other government services had expanded and improved but the review also identifies that over the past 25 years the state has failed to fundamentally transform the economy from the hands of a few to benefit the majority of citizens.

Themba Dlamini of the National Planning Commission puts this down to indecisiveness. “If you are not decisive on implementing a policy that government has agreed on at Cabinet level, the question is why?” he said.

“The problems we are experiencing now (with water) are because we did not do as the act says we must do,” he said. He referred to the failure to implement findings of the numerous commissions, such as those of the Nugent Commission into Sars.

Accountability is also key and President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for performance contracts for the Cabinet. Masilela said he was waiting to see the outcome as in the past poor performers had been “recycled to another department”.

Before taking bold steps, South Africa needed to get the basics right, and this included spatial planning and transport. “Before one can talk about a high-speed train, one must understand who will benefit - the well-off or those in the township far from work who spend one third of their income on transport”, he said.

The report acknowledged the failure to build a sufficiently capable state and identifies that the state had not used all the levers at its disposal to transform the economy.

Local government was found wanting, as the outcomes of financial audits showed, and there was the challenge of “service delivery”.

The review argues that we created expectations of “a passive citizen who receives services from the state” as opposed to the spirit of the RDP which foresaw “active citizens and people who are equal partners in their future”, Masilela said.

Dlamini said the review provides the president and Cabinet with some practical recommendations to consider and act upon.

Pretoria News