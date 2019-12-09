A Mamelodi mother's plea to help mentally challenged son









ANNA MAHLAKU weeps as she talks about her mentally ill son, who is terrorising informal settlement residents in Mamelodi. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital has offered to assist the troublesome mentally-challenged man who has been terrorising informal settlement residents in Mamelodi. Jet Mabilu, 56, allegedly breaks into people’s shacks and steals money and constantly threatens women with violence. His mother Anna Mahlaku, 56, said she was in fear and debt due to all the damage caused by her son. The domestic worker said she had called the police take him to hospital, but doctors always discharged him, saying he was pretending to be mentally ill. “I fear that some people will attack me because he damaged their shacks and generally terrorises residents. These are informal settlement residents, and people do not hesitate to take the law into their own hands. “I have tried so many times to take him to hospital, but they release him. He’s been to Weskoppies and was treated for a specific mental condition. He even breaks into my home and leaves everything scattered around.

“He threatens to kill me. What’s sad is that he wasn’t always like this. This started in 2014 just after he graduated at Unisa. I tried everything, including taking him to Weskoppies hoping he would be okay.

“However, he tried to burn the hospital and himself. The fire was put out and he was sent to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre where he spent a couple of months and was then released.”

Weskoppies chief executive Mokete Motaung said he was keen to help and would contact the mother. “The police are responsible for community safety. If the patient poses a danger to himself and others they should take him to the nearest hospital for 72-hours assessment.”

He said the treating doctor would assess and confirm admission and psychiatric treatment history with Weskoppies and treat or refer accordingly.

“Whether he is known to Weskoppies or not is irrelevant now as the reason for his behaviour now could be from multiple factors. The doctors at the general hospital conducting assessment know the procedure to be followed if there is a need to refer.

