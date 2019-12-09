Jet Mabilu, 56, allegedly breaks into people’s shacks and steals money and constantly threatens women with violence.
His mother Anna Mahlaku, 56, said she was in fear and debt due to all the damage caused by her son. The domestic worker said she had called the police take him to hospital, but doctors always discharged him, saying he was pretending to be mentally ill.
“I fear that some people will attack me because he damaged their shacks and generally terrorises residents. These are informal settlement residents, and people do not hesitate to take the law into their own hands.
“I have tried so many times to take him to hospital, but they release him. He’s been to Weskoppies and was treated for a specific mental condition. He even breaks into my home and leaves everything scattered around.