Owen O'Reilly's latest cocktail mix introduces rooibos to the stage. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - South Africa’s top barman, Owen O’Reilly, is set to compete at the World Class Bar Championship finals and will be brewing a rooibos cocktail. Earlier this year O'Reilly was crowned South Africa’s Diageo World Class winner in the finals held in Joburg.

He is off to represent South Africa at the global contest in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday.

“The judges will be introduced to a piece of South African heritage, and rooibos will be firmly put on the map as originally our own,” he said.

O’Reilly said he was nervous but couldn’t wait to meet some of the heroes he had always looked up to.

“This is the 11th edition of the competition. I’m quite confident because in past years South Africa has come out fifth or sixth. I hope this year we come back with the winning title.”

Using organic and sustainable ingredients such as used coffee grounds and orange peels, which he said were all sourced locally, his rooibos cocktail, which he calls Vuka, is canned and is available in non-alcoholic form as well.

He said he planned through Vuka to uplift the community of Wupperthal in the heartland of rooibos production with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his rooibos drink.

“The Khoisan community have for the longest time preserved fynbos and rooibos, and we’ve benefited so much through that. Giving back to that community would mean so much not only for me but for them,” he said.

He said that when he returned, 1000 cans of the drink would be produced and sold in bars and outlets countrywide.

Pretoria News