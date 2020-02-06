A trip to the pyramids well worth it, but beware touts









A man taking a photo gives you an indication of the massive scale of the Great Pyramid. Pretoria - A visit to the Pyramids of Giza is on the must-see list of every visitor to Cairo and the site is Egypt’s busiest tourist destination. I went and saw the light show during a short visit to Cairo in 2017 and returned during a longer stay last month. In the intervening period much has improved at the site 13km from central Cairo where we were staying, especially access. On the day we visited - a Friday and a school holiday - the road system was better and the ticket office did not seem as impossible to negotiate as I recalled from my previous visit (which had been on a Saturday). In fact, everything felt calmer and better organised - plus I had the advantage of being in a group travelling by bus with a designated parking area, so one does not have as far to walk to the site as you do when you go by car. The pyramid complex is a large site, and you need time to see the three pyramids - the Great Pyramid, the Pyramid of Khafre and the Pyramid of Menkaure - and, of course, the Great Sphinx.

There is a road which takes one to the Giza Panorama, a good spot for taking photos, but a long way to walk if one does not go by bus, on a camel or in a horse-drawn cart. Also, though the rules reasonably say you cannot climb on the pyramid, many people were doing so on the day we were there.

Official prices are displayed well, but the touts will try to negotiate with you. And they are persuasive - despite our objections a colleague and I found ourselves up on camels being led away from our group for a photo.

Once up, the camel driver will be reluctant to let you down until he’s taken your photo and seen some notes - preferably US dollars.

We were conned with him being told he was “paying for me” and I for him, but in the end were happy with our pictures and didn’t let it bother us too much.

Afterwards, one can have a traditional Mediterranean lunch (with rice in the shape of a pyramid) at a restaurant overlooking the Sphinx and browse the stalls for some touristy and cheesy, but fun, souvenirs. Val Boje

Pretoria News