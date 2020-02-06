I went and saw the light show during a short visit to Cairo in 2017 and returned during a longer stay last month.
In the intervening period much has improved at the site 13km from central Cairo where we were staying, especially access. On the day we visited - a Friday and a school holiday - the road system was better and the ticket office did not seem as impossible to negotiate as I recalled from my previous visit (which had been on a Saturday).
In fact, everything felt calmer and better organised - plus I had the advantage of being in a group travelling by bus with a designated parking area, so one does not have as far to walk to the site as you do when you go by car.
The pyramid complex is a large site, and you need time to see the three pyramids - the Great Pyramid, the Pyramid of Khafre and the Pyramid of Menkaure - and, of course, the Great Sphinx.