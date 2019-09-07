Pretoria - The 012 Night Walk, held this week to m ark the start of the spring season, was a reminder that the past is portrayed not only in history books, but also in the buildings that surround us.



A first of its kind, the night walk can be summed up as: “A history lesson at night mixed with a little cardio.”





Admittedly, the walk started off on a rather somber note, considering the recent violent protest action and attacks which ripped through the CBD.





But within a few minutes, all was forgotten as the sun set and the Pretoria skyline took shape. These are Pretoria's tallest buildings, clearly visible at night.



South African Reserve Bank Building: 38 floors, height 150m; ABSA Building: 38 floors, height 132m; Civitas Building: 31 floors, height 112m; Agricultural Union Centre: 30 floors, height 110m; Poyntons Building: 30 floors, height 110m; National Treasury Building: 29 floors, height 105m.





With the help of Pretoria architect Adriaan Louw, people explored the heart of the city, passing by some landmark buildings, including the Palace of Justice on Church Square, where the famous Rivonia Trial was held, the Ou Raadsaal which was used as parliament for the old Transvaal province, and the Capitol Theatre, the first in the city. Louw also highlighted some of the new developments by City Property, sponsors of the walk.





He said Pretoria was a city with a legacy, a story often untold, a story hidden in the streets people passed without a second glance; spaces residents and visitors often walked by thinking twice.





“You view things differently when you drive and when you walk. You are more attentive and absorb more on foot,” he said.





Armed with glow sticks and torches participants experienced a different feel of the inner city at night with the skycrapers showing their outlines.





American couple Isla and Jaden Hughes had often heard about the history of Pretoria but experiencing it, especially at night, was breathtaking.





Louw said in a century and a half, the city had built an enviable architectural heritage.





“The buildings range from 19th century Dutch, German and British colonial architecture to modern, postmodern, neo-modern and art deco architecture styles."





Asked why they decided to hold the walk at night, marketing specialist for City Property Lize Nel said it was a change of season and one must look at things differently.





The walk also came at a time to take back the city after the recent violence, and make people see it as safe.





The entertaining walking tour was followed by poetry, live music, industry talks and an artisanal market at 012 Central. There was also an art exhibition which included throwback photography about the property, showcasing how things haved changed as well as contributions from the 012Central community.





Pretoria News







