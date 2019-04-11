Pretoria - Guests enjoyed a pleasant view of Pretoria east as they mingled with the authors of an impressive new handbook, The A-Z of South African Politics. The Pretoria News hosted the launch of the book at The Venue Summit Place, with a select group of invited guests including a number of ambassadors.

As the title suggests, the book offers a snapshot of the South African political sphere with key people, organisations and seminal events categorised alphabetically.

It has been compiled and written by a group of award-winning journalists and editors - Janet Smith, Kashiefa Ajam, Lebogang Seale, Thabiso Thakali and Kevin Ritchie - and is published by Jacana Media.

From Shaun Abrahams to Jacob Zuma with more than 300 entries in between, it headlines the influencers on the political playing field, as well as those who have misused their power and are suspected of corruption and abuse.

It is on point and topical, with entries for the likes of the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule - the subject of the controversial Gangster State book - and the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Janet Smith, who also co-authored the Chris Hani biography, Hani: A Life Too Short, said she and her colleagues had the expertise of South African politics from their work experience in the newsrooms, and as friends and colleagues saw the benefit of collaborating on the book.

“To have the knowledge and history of political parties or the country as we do was a valuable resource to possess in putting together such content (as) we have incorporated in the book,” Smith said.

The book is a timely scrutiny of the past and current state of South Africa, and is a lodestar ahead of the elections next month.

It gives background on the people and parties, and who deserves consideration as many South Africans, both young and old, are not certain about who to vote for because they do not know who has a clean slate and whose intentions are misleading.

The A-Z helps readers navigate the confusion about events that affect South Africa’s political discourse, from the Marikana Massacre to Life Esidimeni tragedy and the expropriation of land, among other featured subject matters.

Ambassador of Turkey, Elif Ülgen, who has been serving in South Africa for two years, said she had found the political dynamics and names hard to come to grips with.

She welcomed the book, saying such a reference would would make it much easier for diplomats to understand the local situation, something echoed by others in the audience.

She encouraged diplomats in Pretoria to read the Pretoria News and commended the title for hosting the book launch.

“With the book, I will know who’s who,” she said.

“I will not only get myself a copy, but I will also encourage other diplomatic colleagues and ambassadors to get their copies as well,” she said.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Mexico, Gabriela Ortega, suggested that a future edition should include more jargon and explanations of traditional leaders, a comment welcomed by Smith.

“Among others, Nelson Mandela and Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi are mentioned in the book but what about the Royal Bafokeng?

"For us diplomats, it is very challenging to navigate and have an in-depth understanding of their ruling in the community and roles in politics.”

Editor of the Pretoria News, Val Boje, who chaired the discussion, said the book was a suitable reference work for all, recommended for high school learners, university students, media practitioners and everyone else who wants to be better informed about South Africa.

