Abel Tau rejects David Makhura's claim that metro must be blamed for new clinic fiasco

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Former Tshwane acting mayor Abel Tau has come out guns blazing against accusations that the metro must take blame for failing to install water and electricity to a multimillion rand clinic in Hammanskraal. The accusations were made by Premier David Makhura and MEC for Infrastructure Development Taseem Motara on Wednesday during their visit to Mandisa Shiceka Clinic, which couldn't operate because it didn’t have water and electricity supply. Pretoria - Tau, who was utility services MMC under the dissolved DA-led administration, rejected claims that he had futile engagements with the provincial government regarding its request to connect water, electricity, storm drainage and sewer systems to the facility. Motara revealed that since August, her department made numerous attempts in vain to connect bulk infrastructure to the centre. She claimed that Tau and former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had been part of the process to sort out the infrastructure issues at the facility.

Yesterday, Tau said: “This is a blatant lie. Never once have we had such engagements. This is the first I heard of it through the media that they have tried to get the City to give them services and the City was not co-operating.”

The clinic, valued at R124million, was completed last year, and it can’t be opened to the public before the municipality connected bulk infrastructure to it.

According to Motara, the collapse of council was also to be blamed for delaying the installation process.

She said a report to process her department’s request was expected to be served in Tshwane council in September last year.

However, the report could not be tabled before council because the sitting in question collapsed.

Her department was unable to test if the facility was working properly due to lack of bulk infrastructure.

Motara said the facility needed to be tested first before it was handed over to the Health Department.

During the visit, Makhura said: “We were waiting for bulk infrastructure services. Now it is March and we are still waiting. The community is unhappy. We have built the clinic and the municipality must connect bulk infrastructure. The municipality is not doing its job.”

He added that an administrator who would soon be appointed in Tshwane would make sure that bulk infrastructure was installed.

Pretoria News