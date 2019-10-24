About 6000 Unisa employees countrywide have downed tools due to safety concerns and non-compliance.
Speaking to the Pretoria News on the second day of the strike yesterday, Unisa branch secretary Tshembani Baloyi said they were concerned about the health and safety of the university’s buildings countrywide.
“The Es’kia Mphahlele building in Sunnyside had tests done and was found to have a high volume of carbon dioxide. We are now awaiting asbestos tests as some members have had doctors confirm they were exposed to asbestos.”
He said they had been reporting issues at the Sunnyside campus from 2008 when they were moved to that building.