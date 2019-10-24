About 6000 Unisa employees countrywide downed tools due to safety concerns









STRIKING Unisa employees block roads at the main campus as part of the institution's shutdown of all campuses countrywide. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has vowed not to back down from its shutdown of Unisa buildings. About 6000 Unisa employees countrywide have downed tools due to safety concerns and non-compliance. Speaking to the Pretoria News on the second day of the strike yesterday, Unisa branch secretary Tshembani Baloyi said they were concerned about the health and safety of the university’s buildings countrywide. “The Es’kia Mphahlele building in Sunnyside had tests done and was found to have a high volume of carbon dioxide. We are now awaiting asbestos tests as some members have had doctors confirm they were exposed to asbestos.” He said they had been reporting issues at the Sunnyside campus from 2008 when they were moved to that building.

“A Unisa building in Mafikeng only has 30% electrical appliances that are working. Staff share one toilet with students in a six-floor building - with almost 500 students a day.

Baloyi said most buildings were non-compliant and could not house staff.

“We have a lot of buildings, but they still continue leasing buildings.

“Some campuses have serious structural issues. Some have been declared to be unfit for employees such as the Joburg building which a structural engineer confirmed was non-compliant and could not house our members.”

He said the university’s facilities management was refusing to engage with them on the issue.

“In July we went to the CCMA for a certificate of non-resolution on buildings not compliant with the Occupational Health Safety Act, and only on Tuesday the vice-chancellor (Professor Mandla Makhanya) took over and said he had a five-day implementation plan which would have a task team aimed at dealing with their issues.”

Baloyi said the strike would be halted if the commitment by the university was put on record and a signed agreement, which stipulated that buildings would be renovated and maintained, drawn up.

Baloyi said they wanted the university to give clear timelines on renovations and where some of the staff would be housed when the renovations started.

“Talks are ongoing we have written to Unisa management to say we are available if they want to talk and we want to assist in the solutions to address the problem.”

If there was no written agreement or implementation plan signed by Makhanya, he said they would continue to strike indefinitely.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said: “Talks between management and the union to resolve the issues raised with regard to the safety of buildings and facilities are continuing with a view to reaching a settlement on the matter as speedily as possible. The exams are ongoing as we have booked venues which are not on our premises. A few are on premises and they are not disrupting the academic programme and we appreciate that. We hope the admin side of things can be fixed soon.”

Pretoria News