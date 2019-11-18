Accused in killings of Eersterust residents Dean Jafta, Ulrich Heugh want new legal representation









DEAN JAPHTA’S father, Denzyl Jafta, holds a T-shirt with the face of his late son at his home in Eersterust. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The trial looking into the killings of Eersterust residents Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh was postponed in the Gauteng High Court as those accused want to seek new legal representation. As the trial against Mark Billy Booysen, Angelique Badawy, Mastafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles, was set to proceed the court announced a few changes had to be made before things could get underway. The first was that Booysen accused of the kidnapping and murder of Jafta, had opted to terminate the services of his legal representative, in order to represent himself. Attorney Bronwynne Forbay, legal representative for the remaining accused also indicated he would also be unable to continue with the matter. Forbay explained in court that having represented Booysen previously it would be a conflict of interest and make it difficult for him ethically to cross-examine him.

“I have also chosen to withdraw my representation for the remaining accused and request an adjournment to afford them the opportunity to appoint an alternative company to represent them.”

Judge Bert Bam allowed Forbay’s request and further stressed for Booysen to reconsider getting formal legal representation considering the seriousness of the charges against him.

He further instructed state prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni to request Legal Aid to meet up with Booysen in this regard, despite his insistence to represent himself.

Booysen is charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm without a license and illegal possession of ammunition.

While other charges against him along with his three co-accused are murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm at another person, intimidation, possession of a firearm without a licence.

The group’s trial is running concurrently as the state believes the same gun used to kill Jafta was the same weapon used to kill Heugh a few months later in his bed.

The matter has been postponed to November 27.

Pretoria News