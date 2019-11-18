Pretoria - The trial looking into the killings of Eersterust residents Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh was postponed in the Gauteng High Court as those accused want to seek new legal representation.
As the trial against Mark Billy Booysen, Angelique Badawy, Mastafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles, was set to proceed the court announced a few changes had to be made before things could get underway.
The first was that Booysen accused of the kidnapping and murder of Jafta, had opted to terminate the services of his legal representative, in order to represent himself.
Attorney Bronwynne Forbay, legal representative for the remaining accused also indicated he would also be unable to continue with the matter.
Forbay explained in court that having represented Booysen previously it would be a conflict of interest and make it difficult for him ethically to cross-examine him.