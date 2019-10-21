ACDP slams plans to introduce sex lessons in school









ACDP members, led by the Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, march to the Department of Basic Education offices in Pretoria to oppose the government’s plan to introduce Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Department of Education should focus on improving the appalling state of literacy and numeracy in schools instead of teaching children about sex and masturbation, ACDP leader, the Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, says. He led party supporters on a march in the city on Saturday to oppose the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education by the Department of Basic Education next year. The religious party, which has four seats in Parliament, said contrary to the department's beliefs, it would teach children about sex in a more graphic way and promote high-risk sexual behaviours. The party marched to the department’s head office in Struben Street to demand that the subject be removed from the school curriculum. Addressing supporters outside the department, Meshoe said as part of the new plan, the use of condoms would be encouraged among children without informing them of their failure rate.

“When you read Comprehensive Sexuality Education, when they teach about giving children condoms it will not just be handing them over; they say they must know how to put them on.

“It even says boys should know how to wear male condoms and they should also know how to put in the female condoms.

"How are boys going to put in the female condoms on the girls?”

This was not the first time the party marched on the department's offices. It also did so in August.

And according to Meshoe, it won't be the last time. “We will fight this until we win. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is immoral and promiscuous. Our children don’t deserve it,” he said.

Meshoe told supporters and department officials that the responsibility for educating children on matters of sexuality, was primarily that of the parents and not the government.

He said government should concern itself with the appalling state of literacy and numeracy in schools.

He said children would be taught that “touching and caressing your breasts is very pleasurable and can be sexually exciting”.

Comprehensive Sexuality Education has been in the spotlight following a media report that from next year textbooks for Grade 4 to 12 learners would include a curriculum approach that treats masturbation, sexual consent, gender nonconformity and single-parent families as mainstream.

It has caused a stir, with some parents questioning why their children should be exposed to such topics at school. The department previously distanced itself from the report and said the new curriculum would be targeted at Grade 4 to 12 learners and cover subjects ranging from healthy lifestyles to sex education.

It said that Grade 4 learners would be taught in the most appropriate and sensitive way about how babies were conceived, among other topics.

Pretoria News