He led party supporters on a march in the city on Saturday to oppose the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education by the Department of Basic Education next year.
The religious party, which has four seats in Parliament, said contrary to the department's beliefs, it would teach children about sex in a more graphic way and promote high-risk sexual behaviours.
The party marched to the department’s head office in Struben Street to demand that the subject be removed from the school curriculum.
Addressing supporters outside the department, Meshoe said as part of the new plan, the use of condoms would be encouraged among children without informing them of their failure rate.