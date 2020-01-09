Pretoria - The hosting of a special council sitting in Tshwane to remove Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe is in the balance after the acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata withdrew himself from presiding over it.
DA deputy chief whip in Tshwane council Mpho Mehlape-Zimu told the Pretoria News that Makgata made a U-turn on the commitment he made to take charge of the meeting planned for 2pm today at Tshwane House Council Chamber.
Last night Makgata agreed to convene the meeting after Mathebe refused to host it, citing that both the EFF and ANC councillors faked their signatures appended on the petition submitted to her office.
The petition requested Mathebe to convene a special meeting for the purpose of removing Mokgalapa, Mathebe, acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo and chair of chairs Gert Pretorious.
Part of the agenda would also look at the dissolution of all Section 79 oversight committees.