ANTI-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu, pictured during a violin lesson at the weekend, will host an event in October to conscientise people against public shaming. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Young anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu, 12, who was shamed for being “too black” at a private school, wants to convert more people to campaign against the scourge. On October 5, she will host an event to conscientise people about the danger of public shaming. The venue for the event will be the Nafcoc auditorium hall in Soshanguve, and it will coincide with anti-bullying month.

The Pretoria News caught up with Njabulo on Saturday at the Unisa Foundation Music School in Soshanguve, where she was taking violin lessons. She was in the company of her mother, Dudu Zulu, who is helping her with the event preparations.

Njabulo expressed optimism about the event, saying she wanted to motivate others to join a crusade against bullying.

“I don’t want other children to go through what I experienced,” she said.

Three years ago she was subjected to bullying at a private school in Kempton Park, where she was mocked by fellow pupils who said she looked “black like a shoe polish”, she said. Many pupils rejected her, saying she didn’t belong at the school.

In June, she told the Pretoria News she was emotionally shattered by the experience. She lost faith in herself, but eventually plucked up the courage to stand up against bullying.

Regarding the upcoming event, she said: “Everything’s going to plan. We’re still looking for sponsors, but believe the event will happen and come to fruition.”

Among the invited guests will be at least 50 teens, who she said she hoped would take her anti-bullying message to heart and spread it among peers.

Njabulo said since her ordeal was made known, she had received messages from people who commended her for helping other teenagers to regain their confidence. “They told me they’re proud of me,” she said.

Njabulo also received a nomination from Ashoka Young Change-makers 2019 for making a difference in the lives of other people. Her mother said one of the award organisers came across her story on Facebook and was curious to know more.

“They asked for her profile and she was nominated under the category of governance and activism,” she said.

The winner is expected to be announced at Lanseria on Wednesday.

Pretoria News