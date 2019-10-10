Activist and lecturer's mission to educate the needy









ACTIVIST and lecturer Dr John Molepo pictured raising funds for disadvantaged students, was the youngest to have a PhD conferred on him by the Tshwane University of Technology yesterday. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Activist and lecturer Dr John Molepo was the youngest to have have a PhD in public affairs conferred on him at the Tshwane University of Technology yesterday. Molepo, who has raised more than R300 000 for disadvantaged students, is well known for his #Thusangwanageno campaign which he started in 2017. At the time, he said he had seen a need for fund-raising for students from disadvantaged backgrounds who fell by the wayside as government funding was not always guaranteed. The campaign garnered a lot of support, trended and saw other graduates take to the streets to get donations at intersections countrywide. The 29-year-old, as he has done since 2017, began his morning in the busy Ruth First Road in Soshanguve, pleading with motorists to donate as little as R5, but yesterday morning was different as he was due to ascend the stage and have a PhD conferred on him. Molepo said he was excited to be the youngest to have a PhD conferred on him and started in the streets to show first-hand proof that hard work paid off. “It says a lot for other black youth and young people from our townships - anything is possible.”

Despite battling depression while working towards his PhD, Molepo had support from close family and friends.

“I was depressed for a while as the pressure was mounting, juggling academics and work; life’s own trials and tribulations can leave one exhausted and not wanting to go any further but I persevered because I knew I was doing this for this whole community as so many young people need us to be examples.

“I want this to serve as an inspiration and fuel to young people facing difficulty of any kind that it is possible, especially those we collect fees for.

“We are doing it for the disadvantaged who want to pursue their studies and need better role models and support.”

Molepo said strangers could help shape a young person's future.

“This year alone we assisted more than 200 students through our donations.

He said since the campaign's inception in 2017 they have been creating networks to empower the black child.

“Even as December approaches, we are going all out to raise funds and we have already started mobilising.

“We are pleading with other graduates to come on board because they know the plight of those wanting to study and make a meaningful contribution to society but face hindrances, mostly financial ones.”

He said government could not assist everyone: “We need to come together and help bring more doctorates to the fore.”

Molepo revealed that another PhD was in his crosshairs. “I have applied with a university outside of South Africa, it is still under wraps for now but I am still looking to learn.”

His long-term vision was to build libraries throughout Soshanguve.

“I want to bring awareness and improve the reading culture here. I am from Block L, which has about 16000 households.”

“The whole of Soshanguve has four libraries, and it is the fifth largest township in South Africa. We need more libraries to enhance our reading.

Molepo urged more graduates and youth to make education fashionable and to invest more in it as it was how townships could be empowered.

The university said it was very proud of Molepo.

“He is a true role model to students and his peers. He has an incredible passion for young people, education and mentoring.”

Pretoria News