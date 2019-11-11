Activist shot dead at ANCYL rally in Hammanskraal









LETHABO NKOANA was shot and killed at an ANCYL rally at the weekend in Hammanskraal. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - No arrests have been made yet in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member, who was shot in the head at a rally at Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal on Saturday. Another person who attended the rally was seriously wounded. An eyewitness said Mamelodi resident Lethabo Nkoana, a #NotInMyName SA activist, was killed when he attempted to diffuse a fight between delegates. The witness said there were two sections during the rally, and an argument broke out between delegates. The sound of gunshots then rang out moments later. At the initial stage of the meeting inside a packed hall at the stadium, a group arrived and started behaving in a disruptive manner.

“The regional executive committee of the ANCYL reprimanded the group, and that’s when the altercation started.

“The same group that was singing in a disruptive manner started throwing chairs and serious conflict started. The meeting could not go ahead. As they continued fighting they went outside and that’s when the shooting happened.”

The witness said things happened so fast, and within minutes Nkoana had been gunned down. He died on the spot. “He wasn’t necessarily fighting, but trying to diffuse the fight,” the eyewitness said.

A video of the incident also emerged on social media in which some men clad in yellow ANC T-shirts and others in casual clothes were seen throwing chairs at each other.

Black chairs can also be seen flying in the air before some comrades started making their way out of the packed hall.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said no arrests had been made by yesterday. “Preliminary reports reveal that an argument broke out among some delegates during a political rally at the stadium, and this led to scenes of violence where the delegates allegedly started attacking each other.

“It is reported that the man who was killed was trying to defuse the fight when an unknown man emerged from the crowd and fired shots at him, fatally wounding the 25-year-old.”

Peters said the other person, believed to be the organiser of the event, was also shot and rushed to hospital. “The suspect is said to have driven off in a grey BMW with unknown registration,” he said.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information about the suspect and his whereabouts to contact police in Temba or call the Crime Stop number 0860010111.”

The perpetrator is reportedly known to witnesses and is not an ANCYL member.

Tributes were pouring in on social media for Nkoana yesterday.

#NotInMyName senior official Siya Jentile shared a picture of his comrade wearing the organisation’s T-shirt. “On behalf of #NotInMyName SA, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Nkoana family who lost their son yesterday as a result of a shooting that took place at the ANCYL rally in Hammanskraal.”

Jentile said the “young man” was among the people who had co-ordinated their Bafundi programme from its infancy and was passionate about issues affecting learners and students.

“We find comfort in reports that Lethabo died protecting a fellow human being; that is the highest mark of true activism, laying down your own life in the service of others. May his soul rest in eternal peace. We shall meet again in the morning, leader. Today, today ( Saturday) is not a good day,” Jentile wrote.

Pretoria News