Activist Yusuf Abramjee campaigns to deliver a million bars of soap to combat Covid-19

Pretoria - Pretoria social activist Yusuf Abramjee is always ready to call the community to action in response to a crisis and the threat of Covid-19 is no different. Abramjee this week announced a community drive called #OperationCorona19, which will co-ordinate efforts to distribute one million bars of soap and information pamphlets to communities in need in the Pretoria and Joburg townships from today. Abramjee said many people felt helpless, and did not know what to do to help and this was something simple they could do that could make a difference. “Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africans should be soldiers ready to go to war to combat the deadly coronavirus and prevent casualties.” It is known that one of the best ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is through personal hygiene and, in particular, proper hand washing. And with every bar of soap distributed, the volunteers will also hand out a pamphlet, approved by the Department of Health, which gives information on how the virus is spread and tips on how to avoid infection.

Abramjee said, thanks to donations from corporates and individuals, the first 60 000 bars donated by Willowton Group and Amka Products would be distributed from today by the organisers, OperationSA, Laudium Disaster Management and a newly formed action group.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is due to join the group as they begin the distribution in Diepsloot. They will also go to Itireleng and Mooiplaats in Tshwane.

The volunteers have been briefed by the Pretoria Medical Discussion Group on protocols to follow, including hand sanitising and social distancing.

The idea is to start something which can be replicated by local groups, however big or small, who want to do something to help at this time, he said, and interest in the project was coming from far and wide.

To find out more, you can contact Abramjee on 082 441 4203 or Ibrahim Dockrat on 083 571 6178

Pretoria News