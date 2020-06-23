Activists go to court over school meals

Pretoria - Education activists and schools will urgently turn to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to force the Department of Basic Education and its provincial units to roll out the national schools nutrition programme to all pupils, irrespective of whether they are back at school. The programme normally provides meals to more than 9 million pupils each day. It was, however, halted when the schools closed on March 18, leaving millions of children destitute and hungry. Equal Education and various schools are asking the court to order that those pupils who qualify for a meal a day at school receive this even though many are still waiting to return to school. They say that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is constitutionally obliged to ensure that these children receive a meal. They are asking the minister to provide a structural plan as to how the food programme will continue without further delay. Equal Education said the impact on the millions of pupils who had not received their daily meal, as well as on their parents, was devastating. One parent described how she had to seek money from a loan shark simply to feed her children. She has not received a salary during lockdown. Without two child grants, she cannot access food parcels.

A Grade 12 pupil whose mother works away from home said that he and his sibling had to make do with the R500 a month she sent them for food. They eat porridge twice a day, without anything to go with it. He said the suspension of the food programme had been devastating to them, as they received no other nutrition during this time, apart from eggs which they manage to buy occasionally.

Another who has since returned to class described his guilt at receiving food at school while his siblings at home remained hungry.

Several schools also indicated that teachers themselves provided food at school to the most needy children.

The Western Cape provincial authority has, meanwhile, indicated that it will provide a daily meal to all qualifying pupils, whether they have returned to school yet or not.

Equal Education said while it had come to light that not all qualifying pupils in that province received their daily meal, it believed that it could sort out the issue with the province without a court order. It is, however, concerned about the millions of hungry children in the rest of the provinces.

The department earlier gave an undertaking that the food programme would be rolled out again from June 1 when Grade 7s and 12s returned to school. But Motshekga later said it would be done as soon as “we can find our feet in the new environment”.

The schools that are applicants said most of their pupils came from households whose only income was a social grant. The applicants said Covid-19 did not serve as a basis to deprive these children from a meal.

