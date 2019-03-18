ACTOR and director Thato Molamu with some of the youth during the Boy Without Identity and Girl Without Identity workshop in Eersterust. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Every community has sensitive issues that need to be dealt with, but sometimes discussing them is a problem. However, the SA Creative Industries Incubator in Eersterust played its part to tackle such issues during a workshop attended by scores of young people.

Spearheaded by actor and director of Gateway Media Thato Molamu, the workshop, titled "Boy Without Identity and Girl Without Identity", used art to promote social cohesion.

It was also used as a way of supporting local businesses.

Molamu said in a community plagued with poverty, violence and substance abuse, people needed a sense of belonging.

“One of the things we are finding is vast division. And because we lack identity as a country, we are not patriotic. We stand for nothing and that’s why we fall for anything,” Molamu said.

He said the movement was about positioning actors as special outsiders who parachuted in with easy fixes.

The workshop brought together actors such as Kagiso Modupe and Mapaseka Kooetle to examine the role of the arts in shaping neighbourhoods.

Panellists, including veteran actors Patrick Shai and Namibitha Mpumlwana, reflected on successful initiatives and remaining challenges, identifying features and fields needed to sustain creative place-making in personal and professional lives.

Shai offered framing remarks, drawing from his experience working with communities, arts organisations and artists, to make a safer, more inclusive and economically vibrant country.

“We have to start taking responsibility for our own communities and stop waiting on the government, police and other forces to help us.

“We need to regain a sense of community and tackle our own problems with our own solutions,” he told the audience.

Shai also said the “boy child” needed positive and strong mentors in the community to further enhance his role in society.

Justine Jood, one of the people who attended the event, said she learnt how art was a fantastic way for individuals to learn about the different cultures that made up a community.

“There is a sense of accomplishment when a performance or gallery is complete and lauded by the general public,” she said.

Jood said as this became the norm residents also tended to get more involved in other facets of the community, including civic issues.

The incubator in Eersterust is a turnkey creative hub providing technical skills training, business incubation, production facilities and networking for artists and entrepreneurs in the creative industries.