Administrators’ removal ‘won’t break Tshwane council sitting logjam’

Pretoria - The removal of the team of administrators in charge of the City of Tshwane would not break the logjam during a council sitting over the conduct of speaker Katlego Mathebe. Instead, the decision could fuel disability in the metro to a point where service delivery was adversely affected. This was part of the argument presented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing Premier David Makhura and his executive council, during a virtual court hearing on the DA’s application seeking enforcement of the dissolution judgment passed on April 29. Ngcukaitobi said the high court in Pretoria should not grant the DA a relief to enforce the ruling, which declared the Tshwane council's dissolution unlawful. The DA had asked the court to invoke Section 18(3) of the Superior Courts Act, which would essentially see the removal of the team of 10 administrators in line with the judgment. The administrators were appointed by the provincial executive council in March after the council was disbanded.

The DA said the administrators’ presence undermined democracy because they were “not elected into office”. Ngcukaitobi said it was unclear why the DA claimed the administrator was not accountable to residents.

In terms of the judgment, councillors must attend a council sitting and remain inside the council chamber until the end of the meeting.

But Ngcukaitobi warned that as soon as the council could be brought back, “the logjam will be back”.

“The logjam that caused this council to sit will not be eliminated by compelling them to sit in one room,” he said.

Advocate Steven Budlender, representing the DA, said there was nothing that suggested that an order to enforce the judgment would disrupt service delivery. According to him, the fact that there was an acting city manager in place meant that services would continue uninterrupted irrespective of councillors being back at work.

“There has been stability brought, but that stability is what allows you (the judge) to grant Section 18 (3) without the risk,” he said.

Budlender said the 90-day period during which the administrator must be in charge before the by-elections, would be reached on June 10.

The electoral court recently ruled that the by-elections scheduled to be held in at least 12 municipalities, including Tshwane, ought to be postponed to September.

Advocate Tebogo Manchu, representing the SA Municipal Workers' Union in Tshwane, expressed support for the retention of the administrator. “The fact that the administrator is running the city efficiently should not be overridden by what Budlender is saying,” he said.

Judgment was reserved.

