Aerospace firm donates 1000 visors to SANDF troops to fight Covid-19

Pretoria - Global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group has donated 1000 facial visors to the SANDF to help soldiers in the fight against Covid-19. The company said the donation was a continued effort to provide personal protective equipment to the soldiers on the pandemic's front lines. The donation arrived shortly after aeronautical engineers from the company teamed up with emergency doctors in Joburg for the production of innovative Intuboxes to equip and protect healthcare workers treating patients suffering from Covid-19. Paramount Labs, a research, development and prototyping division within the Paramount Group of companies has now rapidly assigned its technicians and engineers to prototype and manufacture additional personal protective equipment such as masks. The group’s senior vice-president Eric Ichikowitz said: “As a country we can be very proud of the selfless commitment of our armed forces in mitigating the impact and spread of the virus across our nation.

“It has always been the mandate of Paramount Group to develop technologies and solutions with Africa-borne ingenuity to protect armed personnel.

“Ultimately, everything we do is about saving lives. It is a great privilege to bolster the safety of SANDF personnel through our donation.”

The group said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to increase the numbers of soldiers deployed to tackle Covid-19, the support needed by these essential workers grew.

This was compounded by shortages of personal protective equipment, prompting the call to private businesses with manufacturing capability to join forces in the fight against the virus.

Paramount Group is making available its resources to bolster what has thus far been deemed a collective “evidence-based” response by the government to the outbreak.

The group said that traditional face masks that cover the mouth, usually made from fabric to protect the respiratory system against breathing in germs, do not prevent those same germs from entering the system through the eyes.

Paramount Group’s Labs Team thus sought to prototype and manufacture a visor that would protect the eyes, and mouth, where additional protection could be afforded by wearing the visor alongside a breathing mask.

Previous recipients in the company’s first few weeks of support have included Steve Biko Academic Hospital as well as Ramaphosa’s office.

