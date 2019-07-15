File picture: Pixabay

Pretoria - Lobby group AfriForum and the City of Tshwane are set to convene today to iron out their differences regarding the controversial electricity tariff increases. The two parties have been scheduled to meet following last week's court decision, which effectively referred them to a negotiating table with a view to reach an amicable solution to the impasse.

AfriForum approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to force the City to reverse the electricity tariff increase which came into effect on July 1.

The organisation cried foul that the City contravened Schedule 14 of the Electricity Regulatory Act by implementing the increase without the approval of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau said today’s meeting would be attended by Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and AfriForum representatives.

“Tentatively from that meeting we will say let's postpone the 2018/19 electricity tariff hikes for a month until we have a final decision from Nersa.

“One thing we want to do is not to frustrate Tshwane residents. In the spirit of fairness we are saying that let's stick to tariffs that are there until we hear from Nersa,” he said.

Last week, acting city manager Lynette Tredoux said residents who had been buying electricity at higher rates since July 1 could be reimbursed should the Nersa overturn the decision to increase tariffs.

This was during public hearings hosted by Nersa regarding the City's proposed application of 13.07% electricity increase and its new tariff structure for the 2019/20 financial year.

Tshwane Money Matters Caucus leader and former DA councillor Lex Middelberg slated the municipality's stance, saying that by law there was no such thing as a temporary tariff.

“A tariff is adopted for a year and cannot be exchanged for another during the year. A tariff cannot be adopted by mayoral edict.

“A tariff voided by resolution of council can only be reinstated by council.

“No tariff can be applied retrospectively. It applies from the date of promulgation in the government gazette and not before,” he said.

He said Mokgalapa stated that the City would persist with the application for “hefty electricity tariff increases”.

Middelberg said the statement was made despite FF Plus councillor Awie Erasmus, whose party is in coalition with the DA, telling Nersa that tariff increases were irrational, unreasonable and unsubstantiated.

Middelberg said Erasmus conceded that the tariff increases would hurt the poor, the low consumption consumers, agricultural consumers, residents of complexes, electricity resellers and ultimately harm the City's economy.

He slammed Mokgalapa's statement on the coalition between the DA and FF+, saying it had just turned Tshwane into a “kafkaesque world where everything is not quite as it seems”.

Pretoria News