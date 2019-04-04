Bheki Cele

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday ordered Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure that 11 reservists at the Kameeldrift Police Station, 20 km north-east of Pretoria, receive their annual training in the safe handling of firearms. Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, ordered that the reservists had to yearly receive this practical training to enable them to do their work.

The police must also ensure that they received their competency certificates, vital in terms of the Firearms Control Regulations, to handle firearms. This is to ensure that they can remain reservists in future.

This ruling followed an application by the Kameeldrift Community Policing Forum and lobby group AfriForum.

Ian Cameron, of AfriForum, said thus far, the police had refused to send the reservists for training. However, existing SAPS officers were sent for retraining.

As a result, reservists could not sufficiently support the SAPS because in terms of legislation, they were incompetent to handle firearms - without the proper training and competency certificates.

The police did not oppose AfriForum’s application.

“AfriForum believes that this application is of national importance, as the number of police reservists has decreased nationally by more than 80% between 2010 and 2018. This means that less than 60000 people are at the police’s disposal to help combat crime.

“It is a great victory for us to turn this statistic around, especially in the Kameeldrift area which has been plagued by a wave of crime lately, which mainly included farm attacks,” said Cameron, head of its community safety unit.

He said the SAPS had indicated on various occasions that it did not possess the manpower, and therefore capacity, to execute their constitutional mandate to keep people in the country safe. “This court ruling empowers reservists and ensures that there is a larger crime-fighting force available to combat crime.”

The lobby group said this ruling also paves the way for similar applications on a national level and therefore concerns all reservists in the country.

Pretoria News