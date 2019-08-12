Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been scored 7 out of 10 for performance, according to AfriForum in its report on Gauteng municipalities. The group released its first municipality performance analysis report last week at its head offices in Centurion.

The research scored Midvaal as the top Gauteng municipality, with a rating of 7.5 for having received clean audits from the auditor-general for the past few years. Tshwane was rated second, followed by Joburg with 6.5.

Gauteng municipalities in general scored 6.5 out of 10, which was not so bad, but not an achievement either, according to AfriForum.

The organisation’s strategic advisor for community affairs, Dr Eugene Brink, said although there were a number of municipalities that performed dismally, Midvaal boasted low unemployment and satisfactory service delivery.

Although Tshwane residents could be proud that the municipality was not failing to provide important services, such as water and electricity, to many of its population, its irregular expenses amounted to about R1.8 billion in the 2016/17 financial year, the report said.

This R1.8bn was the most of all the Gauteng municipalities, and a bigger chunk of it was attributed to the infamous electricity smart meter contract with Peu, which was cancelled.

According to the report, Tshwane had more than 3 million residents, and 82.6% of them lived in formal housing. However, unemployment in the metro stood at a concerning 27%, while the murder rate was at a worrying 19.8 per 100000 people.

Brink and AfriForum head of local government affairs Morne Mostert said the research was done between February and April. They said analysts who choose to challenge it were welcome to do their own research and present their findings.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa received the report.