Hammanskraal residents are still concerned about the unclean water. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Civil rights group AfriForum yesterday conducted another test on Hammanskraal's water to ascertain if its quality had improved. The first test in August concluded that the water in the area was unsafe for human consumption. AfriForum district co-ordinator Jaco Grobbelaar said the latest test was important to ascertain if something had been done done by the authorities to provide clean water to residents. The results were expected to be released in about five to seven days. Grobbelaar said AfriForum had also approached the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) requesting it to investigate why residents experienced water outages for a long period of time.

The complaint emanated from the recent water cut-off, apparently as a result of lightning that struck a power station supplying electricity to Rooiwal waste water treatment plant.

According to mayoral committee member Abel Tau, the power failure caused the plant to discharge partially treated effluent into the Apies River, which feeds the Leeukraal Dam that provides water to Hammanskraal.

For two weeks, residents didn’t have access to piped water and the municipality used tankers to supply them with water.

Grobbelaar said the damaged power station was just one of the few reasons cited by the City.

According to him, the main reason was that water in the area was still too dirty for human use.

It was against this backdrop that AfriForum submitted a letter from its lawyer to the City regarding the water situation in the area.

Globelaar said: “According to the Constitution, every person has the right to clean, running water, and it is the metro’s responsibility to provide these services. It should also adhere to providing the minimum requirement of 25 litres of water per resident per day.”

He accused the City of shirking its responsibility to provide residents with clean, running water.

“If they can no longer do this, they should provide the community with water in other ways until the problem is resolved and the services have returned back to normal.”

The move by AfriForum came after Tau assured residents that the City had made inroads in supplying them with water.

SAHRC provincial manager Buang Jones was not immediately available to comment on the complaint.

