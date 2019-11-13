The first test in August concluded that the water in the area was unsafe for human consumption.
AfriForum district co-ordinator Jaco Grobbelaar said the latest test was important to ascertain if something had been done done by the authorities to provide clean water to residents.
The results were expected to be released in about five to seven days.
Grobbelaar said AfriForum had also approached the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) requesting it to investigate why residents experienced water outages for a long period of time.