Ernst van Zyl (Communications and Content Officer at Afriforum) and Lambert de Klerk (Afriforum Co-ordinator). Picture: Thabo Madalane

Pretoria - Representatives of AfriForum today submitted protest letters to the Provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), against the transportation of people to the presidential inauguration. This comes after the presidency requested that municipalities from each province in the country carry the cost of busing 18 000 people to Loftus Versfeld Stadium were the momentous occasion will be held on May 25.

AfriForum co-ordinator, Lambert de Klerk said on the 2019 budget review from 2017 the total of municipal debt amount to R138,2 billion and 113 of the 278 municipalities in the country have already exhausted their budgets for 2019.

“We respectfully submit that this is a waste of money and a financial burden that cannot be borne by already indebted municipalities in the country,”

Afriforum Co-ordinator, Lambert de Klerk. Video: Thabo Madalane





“This means that municipalities already do not have enough money to cover their expenses for this financial year, the budget review further states that every municipality is responsible for the prioritisation of its resources and the reduction of wasteful expenditure,” De Klerk said.

De Klerk mentioned that the protest letters were accepted by Zodwa Modipane, executive assistant to the Director General at Cogta

“As AfriForum we have also sent a letter to the presidency in this regard to withdraw its request and we urge Cogta to refuse the presidency’s request, as the money to transport 18 000 people could be better spent to pay for basic needs of citizens,” De klerk said.

Pretoria News