AfriForum's head of community safety Ian Cameron address the media about a land claim case in Centurion. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Centurion - AfriForum has threatened to take legal action against the ongoing land claim on 4000 hectares of residential land in Centurion. The claim was lodged by Kleinboy Mahlangu on behalf of the other 38 beneficiaries on December 29 1998 at the Land Claims Commission.

Mahlangu was a son of a farmworker, who used to work in the area in the 1960s.

According to the claim Mahoangu's father was forcefully removed from the area and was never provided with an alternative place.

The civil rights organisation made the announcement to oppose the claim during a media briefing in Centurrion on Tuesday.

The organisation's head of community safety Ian Cameron said: "AfriForum already has the necessary resources to take immediate action against this claim.

"We want to ensure our members and the affected community that this attack on their property will not pass unobserved. AfriForum already has an action plan in place and is taking the necessary steps to oppose this on private property rights."

He said the organisation will hold a community meeting on February 19 at Leriba Lodge to address the affected residents.

The organisation will also inform the community about all the facts surrounding the land claim, including steps to be taken, the action plan and what has already been done.

"It is important that the community knows all the facts and that it presents AfriForum with a written mandate to enable the organisation to fight this battle on their behalf," Cameron said.

Pretoria News