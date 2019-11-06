AfriForum to represent family of Senzo Meyiwa in probing his death









AFRIFORUM chief executive Kallie Kriel briefs the media with regard to the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation. He is accompanied by the late soccer star’s brother Sifiso Meyiwa and senior advocate Elijah Mamabolo. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The family of Senzo Meyiwa has appointed AfriForum to represent them in investigations into the 2014 death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. In addition, AfriForum yesterday appointed head of its private prosecution unit Gerrie Nel as the family’s advocate in the investigation into Meyiwa’s murder. Meyiwa was shot dead five years ago in the house of his then girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Khumalo, her mother, sister Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala were present during the shooting incident. AfriForum believes that the National Prosecuting Authority has failed to institute prosecution.

“It is important that AfriForum gets involved in cases such as this, it’s in the interests of the whole country that the criminal justice system functions properly,” said AfriForum’s chief executive Kallie Kriel.

“AfriForum serves as a counterweight to the failure of the state, and as a civil rights watchdog it is our duty to prevent the criminal justice system from collapsing. Everyone in the country deserves a fair justice system.”

Kriel said AfriForum immediately accepted when the family approached it for help in their quest for justice.

He said the 27-year-old was a national hero and deserved justice, and the organisation was willing to give its all to try to get to the bottom of this matter.

The late footballer’s older brother Sifiso Meyiwa said they were proud to be associated with the civil rights organisation that was bold enough to stand with them in their fight for justice in this case.

“I will not die before this is sorted. I don’t fear anyone, I fear only God,” he said.

“We are therefore calling on all reasonable South Africans of all races to stand with us and oppose this injustice. We, together with AfriForum, want to honour Senzo by ensuring that justice is served and that his murderers are brought to book.

“For five years people have been hiding the truth, and I am now saying enough is enough. I am not afraid of anyone, but God. These people must be punished no matter how powerful they might be. We need justice and closure now”

AfriForum’s senior prosecutor in private prosecutions senior advocate Elijah Mamabolo appealed to South Africans, in particular the people of Vosloorus who might have heard or seen anything that could help give Meyiwa justice, to assist.

AfriForum and the Meyiwa family have appealed to anyone with information to send an email to [email protected]

Pretoria News