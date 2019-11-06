In addition, AfriForum yesterday appointed head of its private prosecution unit Gerrie Nel as the family’s advocate in the investigation into Meyiwa’s murder.
Meyiwa was shot dead five years ago in the house of his then girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
Khumalo, her mother, sister Zandi and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala were present during the shooting incident.
AfriForum believes that the National Prosecuting Authority has failed to institute prosecution.