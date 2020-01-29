Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool, Seunskool celebrate 100 years









LEARNERS and staff from Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool and Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool got together to celebrate the 100th birthday of the two schools yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Picture a small four-roomed house with two teachers, a principal and 45 learners, and no textbooks or educational resources. Fast forward to 100 years, now with 2600 pupils, top shelf facilities and exceptional and continuous pass rate, topped with impressive sporting accolades. Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool and Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool yesterday jointly celebrated their 10th decade of existence. It was a fun-filled day with learners looking dapper in their uniforms. Some “old boys and girls” also made an appearance. Activities kicked off in the morning with an eye-catching group photo of both schools on the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool front lawn.

Known for high morals and discipline, the learners sat in order as they smiled and posed for the pictures. They then had a prayer ceremony at the pavilion.

From there, they took a walk down memory lane, as they were ferried with buses to Burger Park where they learnt about the origins of the schools.

Established in 1920, the schools were initially one school called Afrikaanse Hogere Skool. As a result of the growth in numbers a new school was built in Bond Street, Clydesdale.

The school’s founding on January 28, 1920, marked the establishment of the first purely Afrikaans-medium school in South Africa.

The new school building was inaugurated in 1930, and there were separate schools for girls and boys.

The event pre-dated the official recognition of the Afrikaans language by five years. With English as well as Dutch established as the official languages in South Africa, many among the Afrikaans-speaking population believed Afrikaans should also enjoy recognition.

Teachers at first donated their own books and magazines to start a small library, with Frank le Roux appointed as the first principal. Under his guidance funds were raised to buy books, equipment and a piano.

Hoër Seunskool principal Peregrine Joynt, who has been at the school for 20 years, said the political landscape had changed in the 100 years of its establishment.

“What’s amazing is that both schools have, through the years, managed to adapt to the changes while keeping the heritage. We thrive off high discipline and that has been prevalent in our academics and sports.”

Echoing his sentiments was Hoër Meisieskool principal Marna Jordaan, who said she was ecstatic with the milestone and looked forward to the future.

“I think what is more amazing is how just like fine wine, the schools have gotten better with time. The schools come from humble beginnings and forged their way up to become a force to be reckoned with, both on the academic front and in sports,” she said.

Former principal Dr Peter Edwards, also a teacher and “old boy”, said the schools came a long way from not receiving any assistance from the then education department and being sidelined. “The schools were not liked and on their own. And now they are among the 10 best in academics. That is pure resilience,” he said.

Asked what some of his highlights were during his tenure from 1992 to 2018, he replied: “There are too many to mention. Just take a look at our trophy cabinet and the 100% pass rates.”

Pretoria News