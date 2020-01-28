Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool, Seunskool look back at their 100 years of excellence









AFRIKAANSE Hoër Seunskool principal Peregrine Joynt and Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool principal Marna Jordaan reflect on the past 100 years of the existence of the two schools. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - On this day 100 years ago, a house in Visagie Street birthed Pretoria’s best performing and esteemed schools. They are Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool and Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, and had just a dining room, kitchen and bedroom serving as classrooms. There were two teachers, a principal and 45 pupils, with no textbooks or educational resources available in Afrikaans. The educators had to work tirelessly to create and source relevant material. Today, the schools have 2600 pupils combined. They were initially one school called Afrikaanse Hogere Skool. As a result of the growth in numbers a new school was built in Bond Street, Clydesdale. The new school building was inaugurated on January 26, 1927, and in 1930, there were separate schools for girls and boys.

Seunskool principal Peregrine Joynt and Meisieskool principal Marna Jordaan yesterday sat down with the Pretoria News to reflect on the past 100 years of the schools’ existence. Jordaan said their rich history and tradition should be an inspiration to many.

“We have a very rich history and we can be used as an example for the country of how you make things work, and that even though you started on the back foot, you can get yourself on the front foot and eventually you will elevate yourself to the highest mark of quality you can set.”

Teachers at first donated their own books and magazines to start a small library, with Frank le Roux appointed as the first principal. Under his guidance funds were raised to buy books, equipment and a piano.

The schools have lots of activities lined up for today to celebrate the milestone, which includes a stroll down the memory lane of where the school was established a century ago.

The day will begin with a picture being taken in front of the boys’ school and then move to the sports field for a prayer ceremony.

There will also be a history lesson about how the school started, given by the previous principal from Seunskool.

Learners will then depart on buses for Burgers Park where they will walk to the house where the school was established and then back to the current premises.

Jordaan said they were commemorating their heritage and traditions.

“It is a commemoration of our heritage. We are proud of where we come from so we are celebrating where we are going.

“One of the reasons why both our schools are established is because of our traditions and where they come from. There is a thick vein full of sisterly and brotherly love flowing between the two of us; we share that and that is very important.”

The principals said they had lots of highlights and achievements to celebrate, including a 100% pass rate for many years for Meisieskool.

“We have so much we can celebrate. We are both academically very strong, Meisieskool has had 100% pass rate for 35 years and hopefully this year it will be 36.”

“We are proud of our history, language and culture and that makes us who we are. In my belief, every single child in South Africa should have access to education, in your own language also. It is a huge celebration for us, 100 years of excellence,” Jordaan said.

She basked in their achievement, saying everything they touched turned into something extraordinary. “We are just saying nothing that we touch is ever ordinary it might start off ordinary, but it always ends off extra- ordinary.”

On the boys side, Joynt said the school always produced boys who had a significant influence on society.

“Some of the biggest achievements are the leadership positions that our boys have taken in society. Our aim is to produce citizens that contribute to the rainbow nation. To stay relevant we are very innovative and always preparing kids for the workplace.”

Pretoria News