A checkpoint in Afrin, Syria. The writer says it is time the UN Security Council referred Turkey’s war crimes to the ICC. Picture: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

IT is time for the UN Security Council to refer the matter of Turkey’s war crimes to the International Criminal Court as Turkey is not a member of the ICC.

Human rights organisations have documented Turkey’s war crimes in northern Syria over the past few months, as well as its violations of humanitarian law.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated this week that Turkey would not stop at bombing Kurds in Afrin in northern Syria, but will move east to attack Kurds in Manbij, and then Kobani - the city Kurdish fighters liberated from Isis.

On Monday Erdogan even threatened to attack Sinjar in northern Iraq.

Turkey’s aim is to wipe out the Kurdish fighters of the YPG (People’s Protection Units) which it believes has links to the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), a claim the YPG denies.

Turkey has no right under international law to attack or invade Syria or Iraq, which are sovereign countries, making its actions a threat to international peace and security.

The laws of war prohibit the targeting of civilians, indiscriminate attacks and disproportionate use of force.

Turkey has violated those laws of war in its military onslaught on the northern Syrian town of Afrin, sending its population of 350000 residents fleeing for their lives.

The residents of Afrin are not only Kurds, but also Yezidis, Christians, Alevis and Sunni Muslims, many of whom fled to Afrin to find sanctuary since the Syrian war began in 2011, as northern Syria was considered one of the most stable and safest places for refugees.

Erdogan has not even tried to hide his excesses. On February 20 he said Turkey would besiege Afrin and cut off all external aid, which in effect was a clear declaration of his intent to violate humanitarian law with impunity.

Erdogan’s military offensive has gone beyond all acceptable limits, bombing schools, hospitals and water stations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented the indiscriminate shelling of civilians in Afrin.

Unicef and OHCHR (Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) have documented how after Turkish forces captured Afrin dam, they closed off water access to the residents of Afrin, denying them access to drinking water - a blatant war crime.

Even worse, on February 18 the Health Council of Afrin issued a statement that toxic gases had been used by Turkish occupying forces, in particular chlorine gas.

Dr Khalil Sabri, of Afrin hospital, reported that the toxic gases resulted in the suffocation of at least six civilians.

Photographs of the victims appear in the report “Human Rights Violations in Afrin” compiled by the Democratic Self-Administration of Rojava.

This time we didn’t see the ghastly images of civilians choking on YouTube, nor a US military strike to warn Turkey against the use of such toxic gas in civilian areas.

To add to the barbarity, Syrian Kurds in Afrin have accused Turkish-backed rebels of mutilating and filming the body of one of their female fighters, after a video emerged of her corpse.

A Kurdish official identified the woman as Barin Kobani, who took part in a US-backed campaign to drive the Islamic State from the northern town of Kobani. It is clear that for the aggressors there are no red lines.

Turkish forces and Turkish-backed rebels also pulled down a statue in the centre of Afrin town this week of a legendary Kurdish blacksmith.

The YPG said this was the first blatant violation of Kurdish people’s culture and history since the takeover of Afrin. Turkish forces also allegedly destroyed the ancient 3000-year-old Hitite temple complex of Ain Dara in Syria.

All indications are that Turkish occupation of Afrin will result in the resuscitation of Isis in the region.

The US response to all this devastation exacted on the Kurds who the US supported in the fight against Isis, is shockingly lame. The US has “expressed serious concern to Turkish officials”, but also said: “The US remains committed to our Nato ally Turkey.”

If that is how a member of Nato conducts war, one has to wonder how Nato can tolerate Turkey remaining a member of the alliance.

There are no consequences for Turkey’s violation of UN Resolution 2401 which has demanded a 30-day ceasefire over Syria to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Last week the Kurdish Human Rights Action Group in South Africa staged a demonstration outside Parliament in Cape Town supported by the ANC, SACP, Cosatu and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

They called on the South African government to express solidarity with the people of Afrin. All the parties urged the government to demand Turkey’s withdrawal from Afrin and call for a no-fly zone over the Afrin region to preserve civilian lives and infrastructure.

If the government is committed to the notion of human security, then it has a responsibility to do so.