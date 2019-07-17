Pretoria - If all you’ve stumbled across is faces of "old" or altered people on social media platforms today, it is because of social media's #FaceApp participants.
The app has gone viral, with social media users including celebrities sharing pictures of their future older selves online, under #AgeChallenge and #FaceApp.
So if you ever wondered how you would look a decade or two from now, the app gives you a glimpse of that. The ageing filter shows you how you will look in 20, 30, or 60 years down the line.
Celebrities such as Drake, Minnie Dlamini-Jones , Maps Maponyane, Lil Nas X, Travis Scott and many others have taken the test.
Some have flooded Twitter with memes about the results.
All you have to do is download the FaceApp and it can used for free for three days.
