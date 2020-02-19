The initiative by Afgri Agri Services was launched yesterday at Time Square, east of the city.
An exhibition and a three-day conference programme were set up to ascertain the impact of the latest advances in science and technology.
National Emergent Red Meat Producers Organisation Group managing director Aggrey Mahanjana said despite all the talk of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, farmers were still battling in the First Industrial Revolution.
He said the world was moving extremely fast and access to funding was a challenge.