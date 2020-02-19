Agricultural Development Agency Initiative to drive sound land reform









Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - The Agricultural Development Agency, launched yesterday, will create enablers that will help drive sustainable land reform programmes and contribute to changing land ownership patterns in the country. The initiative by Afgri Agri Services was launched yesterday at Time Square, east of the city. An exhibition and a three-day conference programme were set up to ascertain the impact of the latest advances in science and technology. National Emergent Red Meat Producers Organisation Group managing director Aggrey Mahanjana said despite all the talk of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, farmers were still battling in the First Industrial Revolution. He said the world was moving extremely fast and access to funding was a challenge.

He urged the agency to promote and support access to agricultural land by black emerging farmers and support the use of agricultural land and infrastructure development.

“The agency is giving government an opportunity to work with the entire private sector; government has said that it is not good in implementing, but excels at putting policies in place. The agency will assist the government to implement its policies,” he said.

The agency will also ensure the provision of appropriate training as well as support and assistance to emerging farmers to improve their capacity and access to markets.

It will also work on an agreed project basis with the government to achieve the common goal.

Department of Science and Innovation’s deputy director-general Mmboneni Muofhe said innovation played a critical role in solving most of the challenges they had.

He said they were looking at how they would better transfer technology, especially in rural areas and poor communities.

The event will continue today and tomorrow at the same venue, and will further see discussions on climate change and trends and development in breeding, production and consumer consumption.