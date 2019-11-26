Alarming rate of baby deaths at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital









File picture: African News Agency Pretoria - The alarming rate of baby deaths at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital has spurred the Department of Health to put in place better measures to prevent more deaths. This was made known following an outcry by the DA's provincial health spokesperson Jack Bloom that the number of baby deaths increased from 232 five years ago to 302 in 2018. The department said in a media statement that there was ongoing training for staff on hand washing techniques as part of initiatives to strengthen infection prevention and control. Other preventative measures included the review of the hand hygiene policy and staff training policy, which has been strengthened. "Each facility has set up a quality improvement team which monitors the neonatal ward’s cleanliness daily.

"The feedback from the microbiology department is presented weekly at the mortality and morbidity meetings.," the department said.

The high mortality rate, according to the department, could be attributed to factors such as shortage of staff, sepsis, premature births, asphyxia, congenital abnormality and meconium aspiration.

Staff shortages impacted negatively on health outcomes and premature babies required higher skilled dedicated nurses, it said.

Of the 2 239 babies, which were admitted to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit in 2013, at least 232 died.

The hospital accountable for 302 deaths for 1604 babies admitted to the unit in 2018.

"The increase in the number of deaths is as a result of premature births. The number of premature babies admitted increased significantly from 27% of total admissions in 2013 to 44% of total admissions in 2018," said the department.

Bloom said the figures were revealed on Monday by Health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to his questions at the legislature.

He said that despite the rising deaths there had been a decrease in the number of babies in neonatal ICU from 2 239 in 2013 to 1 604 in 2018.

"I am alarmed by the sharp rise in the percentage of deaths of babies in neonatal ICU which has nearly doubled from 10% in 2013 to 19% in 2018," he said.

Masuku cited premature births as the main reason for the increase in the number of deaths.

Bloom said:"These premature babies are more prone to complications. They stay long in the ward and the management is more complex.

"I am also concerned that 140 babies died of klebsiella last year compared to 48 klebsiella deaths in 2013 - this is a three-fold increase."

He expressed dissatisfaction to Masuku's responses, saying the causes of the sharp rise in baby deaths should have received urgent attention.

According to him, action should have been taken, particularly in the case of klebsiella which was linked to poor infection controls.

"Although Masuku says that the wards are regularly cleaned, staff at the hospital have expressed concern to me that disinfection measures need to be improved," Bloom said.

