Traffic moves freely in Lillian Ngoyi Street where yesterday's chaos took place. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli

Pretoria - Pretoria CBD taxi drivers are operating smoothly on Thursday morning with no chaos in sight. After the angry protest on Wednesday that resulted in buildings being burned down and shops being looted, the city is now calm and restored to normality.

Taxi operators took to the streets on Wednesday near the Bloed Street Taxi Rank demanding that police take them seriously.

The chaos had started on Tuesday when a taxi driver identified as Jabu Baloyi was allegedly shot by a foreign national who allegedly had been dealing in drugs when he had been confronted.

Metro police are patrolling the area to make sure that no criminal activities take place.

Tshwane Emergency Services extinguish a building on fire in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday. Picture:Thobile Mathonsi/ANA





Traffic has also returned to normal and motorists are now able to get in and out of town freely.

A few shops remain closed however most of the shops have decided to open and continue with normal business.

Meanwhile Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said he strongly condemned the outbreak of violence in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday.

Mokgalapa said there was no grievance that should result in death, irrespective of the circumstances between the individuals involved.

“I therefore take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and those closest to him during this time of bereavement.

“I appeal for calm and urge Tshwane residents, the taxi industry, informal traders and all other stakeholders to exercise restraint. These retaliation crimes are intolerable.

“However, I have full confidence in the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department and SAPS capabilities to bring the perpetrators to book.

"I apologise to residents who have been inconvenienced as a result of the unfortunate turn of events.”

Mokgalapa said that in the meantime, the City’s law enforcement officers would continue to monitor activities in the CBD and apprehend drug sellers who prey on vulnerable individuals for their illicit business.

“Tshwane remains a safe city and any individual or group that undermines law and order will be dealt with swiftly,” he added.

